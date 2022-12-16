DOGMAN, BIGFOOT, OR HUMAN? Can You Identify This Creature? (VIDEO)

Some people have suggested that it was a human dressed in a costume, but the eyeshine is fairly consistent throughout the video, The movement is a bit unusual. At one point it seems to want to stand bipedally after raising its backside, but it continues its quadruple approach.
I will note that this video does kind of remind me of the Gable Film, which was proved to be a hoax. Is it possible that this is a cryptid canine or Dogman?
There is no location given or suggested. Could this be a Bigfoot / Sasquatch? Do you have other suggestions as to the identity of this creature? Lon
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome paranormal researcher, investigator, and author Steve Stockton. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Steve Stockton is a veteran outdoorsman and paranormal researcher, who puts together collections of terrifying, odd and strange encounters. He also references his own personal encounters with the unexplained. Steve studied English language at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and lives in Portland, Oregon. His books include 'Strange Things In The Woods: A Collection of Terrifying Tales' & 'My Strange World'. His most recent series is titled 'National Park Mysteries & Disappearances.'
From his early years, Steve has had what can be called strange and, often times, frightening experiences with the paranormal and unexplained. These encounters led him to search for the answers, only to discover the truth isn’t easy to find. His book 'My Strange World' is a collection of Steve’s encounters from his personal life, as well as his life as a renowned paranormal researcher. If you like scary stories and to take a trip down the road of the unexplained and bizarre, then buckle up and get ready to dive into the strange world of Steve Stockton.
A Paranormal Life welcomes Tobias Wayland, who is a paranormal investigator/author at The Singular Fortean Society & Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Tobias Wayland is a passionate fortean who has been actively investigating the unusual for over a decade; the first several years of his investigative career were spent as a MUFON field investigator, and following that he investigated independently prior to becoming the head writer and editor for the Singular Fortean Society. Tobias is a frequent guest on various podcasts and radio shows, has contributed to several books and periodicals on the paranormal, and is often invited to speak at paranormal conferences and events.
He was featured in the series premiere of Expedition X, and the Small Town Monsters documentaries Terror in the Skies and On the Trail of the Lake Michigan Mothman for his work investigating Mothman sightings around Lake Michigan. He and his wife Emily have been involved with the Lake Michigan Mothman investigation since its advent in the spring of 2017, and published a book chronicling the experience, The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest. His second book about unusual phenomena, Strange Tales of the Impossible, continues their work in investigating a variety of seemingly impossible events.
His years as an investigator have served him best by illustrating that when it comes to the anomalous, the preternatural, and the paranormal, any answers he's found are still hopelessly outnumbered by questions.
