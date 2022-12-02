DECEASED GRANDMOTHER'S Apparition Appears in Family Reunion Photo (PHOTO / VIDEO)
At a family reunion and during the group photograph, an apparition appears in the photo. Compare the photo of the grandmother in life to the apparition in the group photo. Is it grandma?
About a year after a grandmother passed away she apparently appeared in a photo taken at the next family reunion. The family gathered together at the house that the grandmother had lived in her whole life (and where she passed away) and decided to take a group picture in front of the home. Later when they went back to look at it they discovered a face in the window. The face of the apparition looks very similar to the grandmother.
Next to the face, there is a 'wet paint' sign that the granddaughter says was further proof there wasn’t a physical body present. When they checked the painted floor in that area there were no footprints to explain who was looking out at them while the picture was taken. The entire family is convinced that the spirit of their grandmother is still with them.
The family cannot come up with any other explanation for this interesting photograph. Do you believe that the grandmother actually appeared in the photograph? Lon
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, I welcome dark artist, writer, and director Mister Sam Shearon to the show. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Mister Sam Shearon is a British dark artist who specializes in horror and science-fiction. His work often includes elements inspired by vintage tales of monsters and madmen, dark futures, post-apocalyptic genres including cyberpunk and industrial wastelands, and classic literature.
Sam's main influences stem from ancient cultures, the occult, industrial/art/revolution-eras, the supernatural, the paranormal, cryptozoology, and the unexplained. Shearon has created covers for comic books and graphic novels, as well as album sleeve artwork and merchandise designs for some of the biggest names in rock, metal, and industrial music.
Sam is also known for his cryptozoological art in the form of book covers, prints, and magazines. You can find and purchase Sam's artwork at mistersamshearon.com
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
A Paranormal Life welcomes Lon Strickler, a Fortean researcher, author, podcaster, & experiencer. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Lon Strickler is a Fortean researcher, author, and publisher of the syndicated 'Phantoms and Monsters' blog. He began the blog in 2005, which has steadily grown in popularity and is read daily by tens of thousands of paranormal enthusiasts, investigators, and those seeking the truth. His research and reports have been featured in hundreds of online media sources. Several of these published reports have been presented on various television segments, including The History Channel's 'Ancient Aliens,' Syfy's 'Paranormal Witness', 'Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files,' and Destination America's 'Monsters and Mysteries in America.'
He has been interviewed on hundreds of radio & online broadcasts, including multiple guest appearances on 'Coast to Coast AM.' He was also featured on Destination America's 'Monsters and Mysteries in America' television show for 'The Sykesville Monster' episode. Lon has written 9 books and is currently the host of Phantoms & Monsters Radio.
Lon was born and raised in south central Pennsylvania, near the Gettysburg National Military Park and Battlefield. After living in the Baltimore, MD metro area for 40 years, he eventually moved back to his hometown in 2016.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact usby email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.