Colorado Rancher's POSSIBLE ABDUCTION & 16 CATTLE MUTILATIONS (VIDEO)

November 2, 2020 - Colorado - Greg Feinman, a law enforcement officer, was called out to a ranch. The ranch owner, Tom, informed Greg that he had experienced something very strange.
He had been sleeping in his bunkhouse when he was awoken in the middle of the night. Suddenly his bed started shaking. He felt a tingling sensation from the top of his head go down to his toes and then back up to his head again. Afterward, he called Greg, who arrived immediately. Greg found a dead cow, a 3 to 4-year-old Heffer. He found a strange pattern including a square patch on its ribs as if it had been operated on. As well, organs had been removed with inhuman precision. The entire rear end was removed. It was a couple of months pregnant when it was taken and no fetus was ever found.
As the UFO Witness crew was filming around the dead cow, the camera equipment (2 cameras) was rendered inoperable. The crew could not explain it. Suddenly, minutes later, the cameras started working again. Feinman noted that cameras are known to malfunction in that area.
When the show hosts, Ben Hansen and Melissa Tittl, returned later that evening, their RemPod picked up a signal which seemed to have a pattern to it – every thirteen seconds. This was immediately followed by the producer's IFP headset going crazy.
The ranch has experienced 16 separate mutilations. The location was not disclosed but Feinman indicated that he worked with the Adams County Sheriff's Department previously.
Source: UFO Witness, Season 2, Episode 5,“Grey Alien-Human Hybridization” Episode aired Jul 19, 2022
