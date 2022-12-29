; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Chicago Experiencer ABDUCTED FOR HYBRIDIZATION By Alien 'Greys'

1967 / Chicago, Illinois - Mary Edwards, then 6 years old, was in her room playing with her toys when suddenly in front of her appeared some strange-looking beings.

She was then taken onto a spacecraft and placed on a cold metal table (she does not indicate the process for how she was transported there). She recalled that there were stark white walls and bright lights in the room. She felt very cold. They then put a big machine on her head. “It was like electrodes in my brain,” she recalled. She remembered wondering if she did something wrong.

She now believes they were taking eggs from her for procreation for some type of hybridization program. She admits that it affected her life.

Source: Source: UFO Witness, Season 2, Episode 7, “Pleiadians and Alien Conspiracy” Episode aired Aug 9, 2022

Mary Edwards' Connecting With The Stars on YouTube

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

-----

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

New Superluminal Theory Transforms Our Concept of Time with Extension of Special Relativity

12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022











PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon




The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,