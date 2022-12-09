Bizarre! BEAR VANISHES After Apparent Gunshot Strike by British Columbia Hunter

A British Columbia bear hunter describes an apparent 'kill shot' that he observed on a bear he sighted at less than 30 yards. He and his partner never find the carcass or blood, as if it vanished.
"In 1999, in spring, I was black bear hunting with a buddy. We hunted for spring bears for about 10 years. Most years we would punch two tags each and we enjoyed sausage from the meat, my favorite is pepperoni and garlic oil.
This was a sunny spring afternoon heading west on the Beaver / Bear Road east of Prince George, British Columbia. We see a tall lanky black bear happily shuffling towards us on the right side of the road. This animal had a beautiful dark chocolate, nearly black, long shiny healthy coat of hair and a white star of hair on his chest.
We stopped our vehicle and I got out. I got low and centered the crosshairs on the brisket. It was a perfect head-on shot at 30 yards or less. I use the 180-grain 300 Win Mag round. I saw the impact. The animal both turns to the ditch at the right and flip-slash rolls in the air dropping out of sight. We both move in and nothing. No bear. The forest road had an 18-inch high or greater berm on the edge and dropped four to five feet to a marshy area that was heavily covered in the prickly low brush which covered porous ice, about three to four feet thick. The animal should have been right there in the ditch dying or dead and it was not. Not even a drop of blood. No tracks. There was a very clear view for 100 yards around this spot. We both were experienced enough to know where it should be but nothing. It was as though this thing evaporated into thin air. I even checked a culvert but it was an 18-inch pipe that was two to two-thirds full up with ice.
I called back to my buddy who found a tuft of hair on the road. It was unusual hair and it even had a mix of white hair in it. There was no blood. No tracks. This bear had simply vanished. The hair confirmed to me that my shot hit its mark.
I had practiced often in those days including at point blank. It seemed practical to me to do so. A shot and seemingly dead bear could jump up as you move in close. I had even practiced turning the rifle sideways to sight alongside the barrel for accurate up-close shots. This practice was recommended to me by a friend who was a professional guide for his dad's outfit.
The entire event was unusual. The bear did seem oblivious to our approach. It also seemed to be happily shuffling a long leg, if a bear could skip and hop like a kid does. The back of it was easily four to five feet off the ground. I would like to hear your response."
Transcribed Source: The Facts By Howtohunt.com
NOTE: According to the description of the bear's demeanor, is it possible that this may have been a 'time slip' or 'interdimensional' scenario? Was the hunter peeking into another dimension or reality where the bear actually existed? He described seeing the bear reacting to the gunshot strike. If it was in another dimension, there should not have been a visual reaction by the bear or evidence of hair. Did the bear somehow 'enter' into another dimension after receiving the gunshot? Very bizarre encounter. Your thoughts? Lon
