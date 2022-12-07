Amazing BIGFOOT ENCOUNTER Ends Oklahoma Fisherman's Love For the Outdoors!

An Oklahoma man recalls his remarkable encounter with a Bigfoot while fishing at Beavers Bend State Park. The experience literally changed his desire to be an outdoorsman.
"My name is Charles and you can use my name if you wish. I have nothing to hide or be ashamed of and I'm too damned old to be worried about what some non-believers might think. I'm of Native American and German heritage, precisely, Cherokee and Choctaw with a small amount of Irish, Scottish, and Bohemian thrown into the mix.
I've always loved the outdoors whether it be camping, hunting, fishing, or hiking. That is until this damn creature took it all away from me. I worked as an oil well service operator in a Texas oil field for 25 years and then went to work for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2017 after 23 years of service.
My encounter happened in 1974 and I was 21 years old. I never told anyone about this encounter. I'm still dealing with some PTSD. I planned a vacation to Beavers Bend State Park in southeast Oklahoma during the first week of March 1974. My pregnant wife was six months and I planned a tent camp on the Mountain Fork River below the dam on Broken Bow Leg for four days. So I rented the farthest south tent site which was only 30 yards from a cement dam on the river. This made the upper portion deeper for swimming, kayaking, and fishing. We had beautiful weather in the low to mid-50s and highs of 65 to 70 degrees. The first or two days were just terrific. We had fresh fish for breakfast and dinner.
On the morning of the third day, I got up at 5 AM and made a pot of coffee. I had one cup and then grabbed my tackle box, rod, reel, and a five-gallon bucket to put my catch in and then walked down to the cement dam where I'd fished the first two days. I've been fishing for about 25 minutes. I had a three-pound smallmouth bass and two rainbow trout about two pounds each. I planned to catch one more fish and then call it quits. I went to make another cast and my lure hung up on what I thought was a tree limb. So I turned to look up to see where my lure had caught the limb and then all I could see was a wall of cinnamon-brown hair about four feet from me. Oh my God! My lure had hung up on the upper left chest of something that I did not know existed. It was at least 10 to 11 feet tall,l five feet wide across the shoulders and at least one thousand to eleven hundred pounds. Its biceps were as big as my waist. My eyes moved up to its face. It had a conical head. The eyes were as big and red. It was looking down at me and snarling its teeth, which were as big as a horse's and had only slightly pronounced eye teeth. Its head looked two and a half times the size of mine.
I could not move. I could feel and hear a very low growl that seemed to rattle my bones with a pressure all over my body that I can't explain. I truly believe that my life was over. I couldn't speak or scream. But I remember thinking, 'Oh my God. I'm so sorry for hurting you.' Then like turning off a light switch everything went black. I evidently passed out. I believe that was about 6:30 AM when I woke up. I felt so drained of energy and I had a terrible headache. I sat up looked around and saw that my tackle box had been smashed flat, my rod was broken into four pieces and the three fish that I caught were taken out of my bucket.
After regaining my composure I found two footprints that were huge where the beast had been standing. I had a measuring tape, so I measured both prints at 22 and a half inches long and 10 inches across the ball of the foot, six inches across the heel. Damn! I'd never seen a footprint that huge. Then I realized that I had to get the hell away from there. I picked up all my broken fishing equipment and carried all of it to a trash bin. I walked back to camp, poured myself another cup of coffee, and waited for my wife to wake up. I poured her a cup of coffee and she asked how was the fishing this morning. Well, I told her that during the night someone had come into our camp and taken all of my fishing gear. Oh, she was pissed. But that was way better than me trying to explain what I had actually seen and what transpired down at the river.
I was feeling very lucky to still be breathing. So, add one more cup of coffee and then told my wife that I wasn't feeling quite up to par and that I was just ready to go home.
I can't help but believe that this creature had been watching me fishing and wanted my fish. To this day I still can't believe how it snuck up behind me. I've given away most of my fishing gear only within the last couple of years. I had an interest in finding out more about what took my love of the outdoors away.."
Transcribed Source: The Round Table Of Knowledge By HTH
