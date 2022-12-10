10-FOOT TALL AQUATIC HUMANOIDS Encountered By Russian Navy Divers in 1982

Soviet Russian Navy divers encountered 10-foot tall aquatic humanoids wearing skin-tight bodysuits and jellyfish-like helmets during a 1982 diving exercise in Lake Baikal.
Lake Baikal is located in northeastern Russia in Siberia. It's the deepest lake on Earth at its deepest depth of 1.6 miles. It covers 31,000 square kilometers or 12,500 square miles, approximately the size of the state of Maryland or Belgium, and holds 6,000 cubic miles of water or 23,000 cubic kilometers. It is the largest freshwater lake on Earth, holding one-fifth of the freshwater on the planet.
The encounter between the seven Soviet Russian Navy divers and the humanoids occurred in 1982 while diving during a training exercise in the winter. At the time, there was a 5 to 10-meter-thick ice sheet at a depth of about 50 meters. Upon entering the water, they soon realized they were being watched and observed something approaching them. From the distance were the illuminated creatures. As they approached and got closer they looked to be humanoid in shape only. But these beings were much larger than humans at about 10 feet or 3 meters in height. There were several of them.
The Russian divers froze at first, figuratively speaking, as they observed these creatures. They were wearing what looked like skin-tight bodysuits that were shiny silver-gray or light bluish in color. Over their heads, they had what looked like a helmet made of jellyfish or something similar because it was flexible, but seemed to maintain an unbreakable bubble of air inside of it. There were no oxygen tanks and no pipes or wires, just the skin-tight suit and the jellyfish-like helmet. Clearly, this was technology unknown to man and it did an admirable job of sustaining these creatures against the cold, enabling them freedom of movement with no risk of water leaks and plenty of secure oxygen.
The Russian divers radioed to the surface describing what they were encountering. They received an order to try to capture one of these creatures and bring it to the surface. According to the divers, as they moved in unison towards one of the creatures with a net and a rope, a wave or sonar frequency explosion occurred and the seven Russian divers were thrust upwards through the ice and onto the surface. Because of the rapid ascent, they suffered injuries from the bends and compression sickness that can be deadly.
It was reported that three of the divers died and the other four were saved inside a compression chamber. After remaining in critical condition for several days they all suffered long-term disabilities as a result of the incident.
The images above were created by Discovery+ and are based on descriptions given by the surviving divers, who confirmed that these interpretations closely resembled what they actually saw.
The accounts of their experience were long held as a classified secret of the Soviet Army. The details were later leaked to Professor Vladimir Asasha, a former Soviet naval officer and a known Soviet ufologist who first documented the story in a book titled 'Russia's USO Secrets.' He was told about the incident by a diving trainer Mark Steinberg and an unnamed former Soviet senior officer in charge of the diving team at the time of the incident.
