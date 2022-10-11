Tuesday, October 11, 2022

'WHITE GARGOYLE' Encountered on Rural North East England Road

Two friends were driving home around 4 am on a misty winter's night in Tyne and Wear, UK. Suddenly a 1-2 foot long 'white gargoyle' appeared in front, making bizarre gestures as it was flying.

I recently came across the following account:

"Whatever you want to think is ok but I assure you that the following is true. Some time ago a friend and I were driving home on a rural road here in Tyne and Wear, UK. It was about 4 am on a misty cold winter's night. My friend was driving slowly as there was ice and hard snow as we approached a junction, I was in the passenger seat (ie. on the left of the car in UK).

From the right of the car, just in front, I saw a winged creature about no more than 1 1/2 to 2 feet in length. It came flying across the road toward the car. It was white and it appeared opaque with a human-like face, wings flapping (actually flying) knees drawn up, and head forward chattering and pointing ahead, as if it was scolding someone or complaining to itself. Whatever it was, it took no notice of us and as we drove slowly forward to turn at the junction it flew directly into the lights into the front of the car on the driver's side. There was no sound or sign that we had hit anything it was simply gone. We didn't stop.

I looked at my friend and said, "Did you see what I saw?" He answered, "A winged thing?" And he kept on driving. We have spoken about this many times but never solved the mystery as to what it was or how it was there. Recently I have looked on the internet and the only image that I can find that is pretty close to what I saw is a statue of a devil-like gargoyle. So here it is, this is what it looked like. The face wasn't so extreme but, hey, this is just a statue from a wall. Any sensible help explanations are welcome."

NOTE: Winged humanoids are a worldwide phenomenon. If you have an encounter or sighting of one of these cryptids, please contact me. Thanks. Lon


Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email - Thanks. Lon

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

-----


In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we present paranormal experiencer Alice Jackson and investigator John Bullard. The documentary film 'The House in Between' and the subsequent follow-up release detailed Alice's personal ordeal in which her Mississippi dream home turned into a nightmare after a life-changing supernatural incident. 

Alice refused to spend another night at her house unless someone proved to her what she experienced had a natural explanation.

Paranormal investigator John Bullard was part of the initial team that started looking for answers. After many years, directors Steve Gonsalves and Kendall Whelpton headed to Mississippi with their camera crew to document the real-life effects of a homeowner’s mission to get her house back from this terrifying nightmare. 

The approach was much like a detective chasing down leads and connecting the dots. With a no stone left unturned mindset, utilizing real scientific data via physicists, field experts, and deep accurate research. The filmmakers were also adamant their film crew be very experienced in the field of paranormal research because of the sensitive nature of this case. The directors hand selected each film crew member not only for their respective production expertise but also for their dedication to the documentation of real paranormal research.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.

-----


Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the account.

Featured in this edition:

From the pages of my book 'Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality.' A young Eastern Washington school teacher lives at home with her mother. They begin to observe strange orbs that infest their property. Soon after, they hear noises and movement on the roof and in the attic. That's when they call me.

Also...the eyewitness recalls his abduction by a menacing winged humanoid during his childhood. The incident occurred on the night of October 27, 1969, in Rolling Prairie, Indiana. He screamed and tried to fight off the beast, but no family members came to his aid!

-----

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Pennsylvania Wildlife Officials Debunk 'Bigfoot Warnings,' Say Sasquatch Isn't Real







HUGE FERRET-LIKE HUMANOID AFTER UFO SIGHTINGS / BIGFOOT ABDUCTION / PTEROSAUR - Lon Strickler (Host)


PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon




The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise





This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,