'WHITE GARGOYLE' Encountered on Rural North East England Road

Two friends were driving home around 4 am on a misty winter's night in Tyne and Wear, UK. Suddenly a 1-2 foot long 'white gargoyle' appeared in front, making bizarre gestures as it was flying.
I recently came across the following account:
"Whatever you want to think is ok but I assure you that the following is true. Some time ago a friend and I were driving home on a rural road here in Tyne and Wear, UK. It was about 4 am on a misty cold winter's night. My friend was driving slowly as there was ice and hard snow as we approached a junction, I was in the passenger seat (ie. on the left of the car in UK).
From the right of the car, just in front, I saw a winged creature about no more than 1 1/2 to 2 feet in length. It came flying across the road toward the car. It was white and it appeared opaque with a human-like face, wings flapping (actually flying) knees drawn up, and head forward chattering and pointing ahead, as if it was scolding someone or complaining to itself. Whatever it was, it took no notice of us and as we drove slowly forward to turn at the junction it flew directly into the lights into the front of the car on the driver's side. There was no sound or sign that we had hit anything it was simply gone. We didn't stop.
I looked at my friend and said, "Did you see what I saw?" He answered, "A winged thing?" And he kept on driving. We have spoken about this many times but never solved the mystery as to what it was or how it was there. Recently I have looked on the internet and the only image that I can find that is pretty close to what I saw is a statue of a devil-like gargoyle. So here it is, this is what it looked like. The face wasn't so extreme but, hey, this is just a statue from a wall. Any sensible help explanations are welcome."
