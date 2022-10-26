'WALKING TREE' PHENOMENON: Myth, Illusion, or Natural? (VIDEOS)

Back on September 15th, I posted a video of a supposed 'walking tree' in Baltimore County, Maryland - 'Walking Trees' Recorded in Baltimore County, Maryland Suburb (VIDEO)
Since then, I've wondered if this phenomenon was seen at other locations. I've managed to find a few examples.
Here is another very intriguing video with several examples of 'walking trees' - VIDEO - Multiple 'Walking Trees'
Another video popped up a few years ago. At the time, some folks were saying that a Bigfoot (or even a 'giant') had pulled the tree out by the roots and walked away with it. Anyway, here's the video - VIDEO - Walking trees?
This video shows the 'breathing' phenomenon in which a tree moves along with the loose substrate in which the roots are planted. This is caused naturally by the wind.
So, what are your thoughts on the 'walking trees?' Lon
