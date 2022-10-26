; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

'WALKING TREE' PHENOMENON: Myth, Illusion, or Natural? (VIDEOS)

Back on September 15th, I posted a video of a supposed 'walking tree' in Baltimore County, Maryland - 'Walking Trees' Recorded in Baltimore County, Maryland Suburb (VIDEO)

Since then, I've wondered if this phenomenon was seen at other locations. I've managed to find a few examples.

Here is another very intriguing video with several examples of 'walking trees' - VIDEO - Multiple 'Walking Trees'

Another video popped up a few years ago. At the time, some folks were saying that a Bigfoot (or even a 'giant') had pulled the tree out by the roots and walked away with it. Anyway, here's the video - VIDEO - Walking trees?

This video shows the 'breathing' phenomenon in which a tree moves along with the loose substrate in which the roots are planted. This is caused naturally by the wind.

So, what are your thoughts on the 'walking trees?' Lon

PLEASE NOTE: THERE WILL BE NO BLOG POSTS BEGINNING THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27TH, AND FOR SEVERAL DAYS AFTERWARDS. I AM HAVING SURGERY THAT WILL REQUIRE SOME HOSPITAL RECOVERY. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING. LON

