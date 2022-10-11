Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Update: EYEWITNESS DEAD! 'Giant on the Mountain' Video

UPDATE: The witness, Andrew Dawson, apparently died under unusual circumstances on July 1, 2022.

Here is an article that was published on 9/23/2022 - The man who filmed the giant on the mountain died under mysterious circumstances and Andrew Dawson Obituary, What was Andrew Dawson Cause of Death?

These are not the only articles and obituaries I've seen referencing Dawson's death. So, what happened?

NEWS: TikToker Who Posted Video of a Giant on Whistlers Peak Mountain and Said CIA Was Stalking Him Dies 3 Months Later

VIDEO: HE WAS SILENCED FOR SHOWING YOU THIS!! - They Simply Don't Want You To Know About These Things!!

My original post is here and below:

A Canadian man recorded what appears to be a very tall figure standing atop a mountain and then claimed that the strange sighting caused him to be targeted by the government.

OK...this one is weird and intriguing. I have been following this incident for a while after it was first referred to me.

Andrew Dawson and a friend were driving to work in the province of Alberta. This is their normal commute route. Dawson then noticed an anomaly near the top of Whistler's Peak, a large mountain in the distance. While recording, Dawson states that "it's a person, dude."

When the footage was later posted to TikTok, (now on YouTube), the video kicked off a strange unexplained set of scenarios while the witness attempted to investigate the figure, which some suspected could have been a Bigfoot..

As Dawson continued to investigate the sighting, he became suspicious that he had come across something that he was not supposed to have seen.


After an abrupt encounter with another individual while attempting to investigate the location, Dawson started to believe that he was the target of the CIA.

As a result, Dawson later claimed that his videos had been a hoax and were "strictly for entertainment," while sheepishly looking off camera, suggesting that someone was in the room watching him.

Some viewers have suggested that his initial 'giant' video was genuine and that Dawson actually did raise the attention of a government agency.

Was this a hoax, or a situation that turned sour for the witness, who was then forced to declare that the sighting was fabricated? I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but this one is a bit bizarre. Lon


