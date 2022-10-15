UNKNOWN HUMANOID Apparently Recorded in Mexico (VIDEO/SCREEN CAPS)

This video was apparently recorded and sent by a couple in Mexico. No other information was provided.
On the hill or mountainside, there appears to be a cave opening, and standing at the entrance is an unknown humanoid being. The humanoid seems to be looking in different directions by moving its head. It later crouches and moves inside the cave. The chest and thorax appear to be brownish in color, possibly hair-covered. The head shape does look somewhat 'simian.'
Even though the location was not given, the bluff and heights look very familiar to those in the Mexico State of Nuevo León. This is just my opinion.
What are your thoughts on this entity? Is it a human, or something entirely different? Lon
