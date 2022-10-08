UNKNOWN CREATURE Recorded in Jordanian Desert Cave (VIDEO / SCREEN CAPS)

According to the account, two Jordanian men were out in the desert when they apparently heard unexplained sounds and movement coming from a cavity in the rocks. One of the men removed a stone covering the cavity and soon observed the face of an unknown creature looking back out at him.
I have grabbed two screen caps from the video in order to help distinguish what the creature is. The face looks somewhat 'human-like.' The first thing that came to my mind was that this may be a small canine or a juvenile Hyena, but the face doesn't appear to have a snout.
A colleague told me that it resembled that of a sloth. Well, there are no sloths living in the deserts of Jordan or anywhere else in the Middle East. They are indigenous only to Central and South America.
I showed the image and video to a few associates who stated that it may be an unknown hominid. Fair enough, because I have no idea what these guys came across.
Anyway, what does it look like to you? Lon
