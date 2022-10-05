UFO SIGHTINGS Over France, Actually SpaceX Starlink Satellite Rocket (VIDEO)

A UFO/UAP/ OVNI phenomenon was observed in northern France near Pas-de-Calais. In fact, there were several reports of a similar UFO sighting throughout western Europe.
Around 9:50 p.m. Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, a strange glow in the sky caught the attention of many witnesses, all over France. From Paris to Lyon, from Rennes to Vichy, and even as far as Spain to Madrid, the mysterious object, which moved at constant speed in a spectacular halo of light, looked nothing like an airplane, nor a drone, nor even to a meteorite. Quickly, photos and videos of the phenomenon were published on Twitter with the hashtag #UFO. "What is that thing?" was posted throughout social media. But there was a more rational explanation.
It was, according to several specialists, a rocket launched by SpaceX. The president of the French Society of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Éric Lagadec, recalled that the company launched one of its rockets that same evening. "Many people testify to me having seen this across the sky of France. It is a SpaceX rocket, no UFO in sight", he wrote on Twitter. But then how can a rocket taking off from Florida produce such a phenomenon thousands of kilometers away? The explanation was described, "The cloud is the result of the gases emitted by the engine brake of the 2nd stage of the rocket. Because during the de-orbiting maneuver of the 2nd stage of the rocket, intended to disintegrate in the atmosphere, the gases emitted by the engine came into contact with the Earth's atmosphere and created this plume of light, right at the moment where it passed over France, at an altitude of 200 km." The mysterious UFO was only a piece of a rocket.
SpaceX launched several rockets to send Starlink internet satellites into space. Fifty-three of them were placed in orbit during the flight, which left Cape Canaveral in Florida around 6 pm French time.
