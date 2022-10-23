RED-EYED WINGED REPTILIAN Encountered by Miami, Florida Resident

A Miami, Florida resident has a sudden encounter with a red-eyed winged reptilian that was perched in a large tree on their property. What was it and why was it there?
I was contacted by a woman in the Town Square community of Miami, Florida today (10/23/2022). She had found my ad on Google while searching for information on Mothman.
'AD' states that she had always had an affinity for the Mothman phenomenon, especially after she watched 'The Mothman Prophecies' film when she was a child. Because of her preoccupation with the series of events documented by John Keel, I believe that she may have somehow unconsciously summoned a winged humanoid being.
In 2013, she experienced traumatic personal events in her life, including the loss of her parents. One day, also in 2013, while at home and standing by her boat in the driveway, she was drawn to the large tree on her property. As she looked up into the foliage she noticed something perched on a large bough of the tree. While staring at this unknown being, her first thought was that it resembled a crouching Reptilian humanoid with red eyes that seemed to project bright red light.
She continued to watch the crouching humanoid, then noticed that there were Gargoyle-like wings attached to its back. The being was thin in body and dark in color, though it was hard to make out the hue since it was in the shadows. The humanoid seemed to be looking back at her the entire time.
Not knowing what to do, and remembering that she had always wanted to see or encounter a Mothman, she attempted to communicate with it psychically. In her mind, she projected to it 'Why are you not talking to me?" In that instance, the winged humanoid unfurled its wings (approximately 8 feet wing span) and literally transformed from a corporeal being into a smattering of tiny colored particles, then completely disappeared. From her description, I believe that this may have been an ultraterrestrial entity that moved into a portal. Her sighting and experience lasted for approximately 3 minutes.
NOTE: The witness is a state-licensed professional in her field of work. She provided her background and other information that I have verified. All personal information will remain confidential. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon