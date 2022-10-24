; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Monday, October 24, 2022

Possible UPRIGHT CANINE / DOGMAN Recorded in Florida Park (VIDEO)

In the video, there appears to be a possible upright canine watching a family at a preserve or park somewhere in Florida. The creature remains motionless throughout the incident.

VIDEO - Possible cryptid canine watching family in Florida

It is also noted that in a wooded area behind this creature (to the right of the creature), seemingly across a pond in a stand of trees, is an unidentified entity that seems to be morphing or shapeshifting.


If anyone has any further information on the video, please feel free to contact me. Lon

NOTE: I received a telephone call just after I posted this that the location was Lake Griffin State Park in Lake County, Florida. The woman I talked to said she had seen the video previously. Lon

