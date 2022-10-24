Possible UPRIGHT CANINE / DOGMAN Recorded in Florida Park (VIDEO)

In the video, there appears to be a possible upright canine watching a family at a preserve or park somewhere in Florida. The creature remains motionless throughout the incident.
VIDEO - Possible cryptid canine watching family in Florida
It is also noted that in a wooded area behind this creature (to the right of the creature), seemingly across a pond in a stand of trees, is an unidentified entity that seems to be morphing or shapeshifting.
If anyone has any further information on the video, please feel free to contact me. Lon
NOTE: I received a telephone call just after I posted this that the location was Lake Griffin State Park in Lake County, Florida. The woman I talked to said she had seen the video previously. Lon
