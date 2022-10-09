OUIJA BOARD Would Not Burn! Scary Activity Continued!

A group of friends began a Ouija board session. When they started receiving answers to their questions, the activity became scarier and creepy. They then attempted to destroy the board.
I recently came across the following account:
"Back in 1993, my roommate bought a brand new Ouija board. It was a Milton Bradley product. We sat around and tried it out that afternoon. I am sure that none of us were the ones actually moving the planchette around. We went to great lengths to make sure we were just slightly touching it.
To our amazement, it was working! We asked the board who was in control of the planchette. The entity claimed to be an ancient Native American spirit. We were skeptical of whether it was telling the truth about that. We asked it all sorts of questions and it answered them. It also, out of the blue, would reveal things about the people in the room. Things that the individuals had kept secret from everyone else.
After a while, we started to get really scared and creeped out. So we decided to get rid of it. We took it out into the backyard and doused it with lighter fluid in order to burn it up. Now I know this might be hard to believe, but the damn thing would NOT BURN! I swear! Even with the lighter fluid soaked into the cardboard it would only smolder a little and go out.
That creeped us out even more than we were already. We took the Ouija board and dumped it in the dumpster. After that, I had some strange experiences.
Later that night I was going into my bedroom and noticed that my pillow was not on my bed. I had just made up the bed and placed the pillow at the head of the bed earlier that day. I looked all over the place for my pillow and could not find it. I looked under the bed too. It was not there.
I stood up and walked back to the bedroom door and turned around to gaze at the room again to see if I had just overlooked it. As I turned around to look at my room, the pillow shot out from underneath the bed and bounced off the wall opposite of my bed! I had just looked under the bed and it wasn't there! For some reason, I wasn't able to see it under there even though it was there. Something threw it out from under the bed forcefully and it hit the wall.
I slept in the living room that night.
Ever since messing with that Ouija board, I have had frequent unexplained things happen. Knocking sounds on the ceiling and walls. Loud clicking noises coming from the ceiling. Things going missing then showing up later right where they were supposed to be. Burners on the stove top turned on by themselves. Appliances turn on. Seeing shadow people. Hearing inexplicable noises. Hearing my name being called. One time I was at my desk and turned around just in time to see my cat being thrown across the room. Things like that." TB
