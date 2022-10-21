Friday, October 21, 2022

OGOPOGO? What Was Photographed in Okanagan Lake? (PHOTO / VIDEO)

A British Columbia man and his wife were in their boat on Okanagan Lake this past weekend when he observed something in the water. He turned the boat around so that his wife could capture a photo.

Dale Hanchar wasn’t searching for a mythological sea creature when he set sail on Okanagan Lake in British Columbia this weekend. Now, days later, he’s toying with the idea he may have seen something strange.


He and his wife Colleen along, with their friend Myrna Germaine Brown, were enjoying an unseasonably warm day on the water Saturday when they caught sight of something in the water they couldn’t explain.

Video: Ogopogo...or something else?

“As a boater, I was just looking, (to see) is this something dangerous that needs to be marked so somebody doesn’t run into it, like a dead head or something like that,” Hanchar said.

“We went on by and I got thinking about it, and I said to Myrna and my wife ‘that didn’t look right, we’ve got to go look at that again’,” he said.

He told Colleen to get her camera ready and turned the boat around.

Magical folklorish 'Sea Wolf'

They managed to get the sailboat within 10 feet of the object and took a photo.

“We were all puzzled as to what could that possibly be,” he said.

“You know, we kind of eliminated what it wasn’t in our heads, and we talked about it a little bit and then we just kept on going.”

Could it be the legendary lake beast Ogopogo?

NOTE: Well, I'm not sure what they photographed. Maybe a magical Sea Wolf cryptid? Possibly a carving or an actual wolf taking a swim? Maybe a floating carcass of moose or another mammal? The head definitely looks canine-like. What's your guess? Lon

