MOTHMAN ENCOUNTER Continues to Affect Journalist's Life

A journalist discloses their continued encounters and physical effects after an initial Mothman incident in Missouri. This ordeal has continued for over a year prompting them to come forward to me.
As with all reports that we receive from witnesses, all confidential information is excluded from the public domain:
"I am reporting a sighting of what appears to be what was originally reported in the Point Pleasant, WV media regarding the Mothman. I actually work in journalism, and I am sharing this with disclosure because I don't want this publicized due to my career.
This first-hand account is from a being of higher intelligence that looks like the portrayal of the Mothman, except slimmer and without red eyes.
I initially had contact with this creature in Rolla, Missouri one year ago.
I went to journalism school in Chicago when the original news reports of the Mothman were reported, but at the time had not come in contact with the creature nor believed it until a creature that resembles the Mothman started impeding on my life one year ago.
The large creature has a magnetic field when it is in close proximity and has followed me to West Plains and St. Charles at specific addresses I can follow up with if necessary.
This being has also attracted bugs such as flies and grasshoppers when it’s outside or inside my places of residence. Flies have started to congregate in my office and home.
I’m reporting this because of the consistency. I thought the creature would go away by now, but it hasn’t.
It also tries to communicate and impacts my blood pressure and oxygen levels, where my skin will immediately become pale white. The creature can also slow down my mind and follows me to my job.
As I write this to you, it is still in my home. It can also cause me to forget periods of time and what it has tried to communicate to me over the past year.
I’ve never believed in anything like the Mothman until this experience that is now impacting my mom, who didn’t think aliens or anything concerning that matter ever existed.
I'm not sure how to detour it from my family and home since it actually knows I've reported it to the government and now to you since I'm not sure what else to do." LA
NOTE: On a side note, Rolla, Missouri seems to be an area with varied cryptid activity and sightings. Massive White Bigfoot Chased Vehicle in Rolla, Missouri.
As far as this person's encounters, this is not the first witness who has reported lingering effects from these Mothman-like entities. In many instances, these encounters last for several months or years. Lon
