MISSING BEAR CARCASSES, Other Unexplained Incidents, Along Klamath River, CA

After a group of hunters kill three bears along the Klamath River, they decided to leave the carcasses until early light the next day. When they returned all three bears were gone without a trace.
"I have not actually seen a Bigfoot but I have seen some strange things I simply can't explain.
One incident happened after we had shot and killed three bears on the Klamath River in northern California. This location was very close to the Patterson-Gimlin film area. I must stress that two of these bears were dead as doornails lying on the sand bar across the river from us. The other one was hit well and definitely a kill shot. This was in the evening and it was cool so we opted to wait until the morning to raft across and retrieve our bears.
Now, this was at three different locations, and at first light, we were up and ready to go collect the bears. But there were no bears where we had left them dead on the sand bars! They were absolutely gone like something picked them up and took off with them! What kind of animal can pick up a 300lb bear and make it disappear? They were definitely dead, there was no doubt. They didn't walk away!
Another story happened in the same general area. There is a road that goes into the National Forest that is paved for 30 miles, passing lanes, stripping, and stop signs that were supposed to go to the Cave Junction, Oregon area? It's 30 miles of road, costing millions of dollars and it just stops with logs across the road! It's now a wilderness area. No motorized vehicles. Foot or horseback only.
I have taken two bucks in this wilderness area but each time I hunt it I feel like I'm being watched. Eerie feeling! I have hunted all my life and the only place I have ever felt that way is there.
I have had another experience where I had actually heard something in the dark that made a sound I can't explain. It moved way too fast for any land animals I have ever hunted. Whatever it was made my dog's back raise up and all the hair on my body was on end. My buddy was with me and to this day we have only spoken of it once. I will never forget the sound and no it wasn't a bird. It was just creepy and everything in my gut said 'Go'!" DS
