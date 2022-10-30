TIC TAC-SHAPED UAP / UFO Recorded Over US 12 in Wisconsin (VIDEO)

A Wisconsin family observes and records a Tic Tac or missle-shaped UAP/UFO while traveling west on US 12 toward Madison. The object eventually fades and vanishes.
"Hi Lon, I am attaching a video that my wife shot last Friday (10/28/22) while we were traveling from Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to Madison, Wisconsin. I was with my wife and two teenage children. While traveling approximately 60 mph, going towards Madison (I assume it was US 12 west), we saw a strange object in the sky that looked as though it was floating or moving slowly across the sky, at a high altitude. There was no noise associated with the object. It was a small cigar or "Tic Tac" shaped object, chrome or white in color with a black area on one side. I am not familiar with any known aerial vehicle that this could be. I could be wrong (with all the flying vehicles that are in the sky nowadays), but this seemed very unnatural. Another strange thing is that it shrank down in size. This did not seem like it was due to moving farther away. It seemed to actually "morph" into a smaller object. I will attach the video. Sorry about the background talking and noise. We were all excited and taken aback by the situation. Thank you for your time. Sincerely, JM"
