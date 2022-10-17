MANTIS INSECTOID ABDUCTION After Experiencer Observes Blue Glowing UFO (PHOTOS/SCREEN CAPS)

A Salinas, California man observes a glowing blue UFO outside his home. He then blacks out, waking later and missing 5 hours. After becoming extremely ill, he undergoes regression hypnosis.
On the evening of July 4, 2009, at around 2:00 AM, Rob Fullington stepped outside his Salinas, California home to have a cigarette. As he stood outside, he noticed a blue glowing disc in the sky above some trees. He began to take pictures. That was his last memory. He blacked out.
When he came back to reality, he was inside his house with no memory of how he got back inside. A check of the clock revealed he was missing 5 hours of time. He discovered three circled bruises on his calf and he had three scratch marks on his ribs. He took photographs of them. “UFO Witness” TV show host, Ben Hanson, thought they appeared to have been made by claws.
Rob notified authorities who took his report but never followed up on it possibly because they assumed he was a crackpot. Soon after, he became very ill. He began vomiting constantly, sometimes blood. He began to feel an incredible pain in his stomach. His mouth would bleed in the span of just a few months. He went from 210 to 115 pounds. His doctors ran varying tests including a CT scan but found nothing. At one point, a doctor told Rob that he was likely going to die. Rob believed that his ill health had something to do with the missing time and UFO and so he sought out a hypnotist, hoping they could help him recall what happened.
Under hypnosis, he remembered being inside a ship (looking at himself in a sort out of body experience). He was strapped to a chair. The top of his skull had been removed and his brain was exposed. There were three humanoid beings, two on each side, one behind. They seemed to rub their fingers on his brain. He then blacked out. He could not get beyond this point. Rob believed that the entities had done something that damaged his body, which caused his ill health. Curiously, around that time, his mystery condition reversed itself.
Ben Hanson, the host of UFO Witness, put Rob in contact with a hypnotist in hopes that Rob could recall even more details. Laurie McDonald, a certified hypnotist, conducted the session. Ben also had a sketch artist sit-in to draw what Rob described. Rob was also hooked up to a brain wave scanner.
Under hypnosis, Rob now recalled laying on a flat table. There were beings around him. They were six feet tall, with multi-colored skin, almond eyes, and spindly fingers. They were standing in the mantis pose. Their heads were triangle shaped with giant eyes. “The eyes defined the shape of the head,” Rob noted. The sketch very much resembles an insectoid being and this was confirmed as accurate by Rob. When asked about an implant, Rob seemed disturbed, noting that they were doing something with his tongue. Hanson and producers noted that Rob's brainwave scanner went crazy at this point and they determined it was best to pull him out. The producers were not able to find any foreign objects inside Rob's mouth.
Transcribed Source: UFO Witness, Season 1, Episode 6, “Claws in the Night” Episode aired Feb 4, 2021
