MANTA RAY-SHAPED ENTITY Recently Observed Over West Monroe, Louisiana

Two relatives were sky-watching in West Monroe, Louisiana recently when they observed a manta ray-shaped flying entity. These sightings have been reported throughout North America.
I recently received the following account:
"Hello - I wanted to share my sighting with you as I have Googled everything I can think of in order to find someone who has seen the same supernatural occurrence.
In late September (26-27) I was visiting my mom in West Monroe, Louisiana. My sister-in-law, JJ was visiting my mom as well. We decided to go outside (approximately 10:00 pm CT) with low-grade binoculars and try to see Jupiter and its moons which were supposed to be visible and closer to Earth for the first time in many years.
We tried using these binoculars but could not see anything more than a blur. This is when the story takes a turn. I began searching for the Big Dipper as that was much easier to see with the naked eye. I finally found it, and as you probably know it is not as bright in the fall so I had to really search. So I said, 'look JJ, there’s the Big Dipper!' We both were finding all the stars belonging to the Big Dipper and I was pointing up when out of nowhere appears something flying (although the best way to describe it, it looked to be swimming) very slowly and gracefully across the night sky!
The supernatural figure was very large and had a definite wing shape flapping as though it were swimming in the ocean. It had the appearance to me of a gigantic Stingray. Definitely a creature, not a traditional UFO. No lights or saucer in shape. Definitely a created being. The being was higher than trees but much lower than the stars and moon. It was in our atmosphere.
We stood there in absolute wonderment watching it for about 1-2 minutes. Not really sure how long. Suddenly, it was gone. It did not fly until out of sight, but rather disappear. GONE. I would describe this whole sighting as someone lifting the veil and we were allowed a mysterious miracle. Biblical-like!
I was totally hugging JJ and we were both murmuring to one another, What are we seeing? Why is God showing this to us? Just totally awestruck!
I live in Texas. JJ lives in Arkansas and we have texted one another a couple of times. But we have not talked in person since that night
She is convinced we saw an Angel. I only know it was supernatural and not of our dimension!
Have you ever heard of such a phenomenon? I need to add JJ’s description of the wings is a little different than mine. I think it’s because we are trying to make it fit descriptions of entities from our finite Earthly experiences.
Contact me if you like. I would love to know anyone else who has seen my sky creature!" LM
NOTE: I contacted the witness and explained that this may have a manta ray-shaped UAP / UFO. I have been documenting this phenomenon for over a decade. I believe that these or bio-form entities may possibly be a craft of some type. Here is a sighting I received in June 2022. Lon
