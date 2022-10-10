'I SLEPT WITH AN ALIEN' Claims Iowa Woman - Reported UFO Sightings Connected? (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

A University of Iowa graduate student hooks up with a man from a dating app. The entire scenario and subsequent intimate encounter were bizarre and unexplained. Was he an alien being?
On August 16, 2019, Claire McDonnell, a student in the graduate science and finance program at the University of Iowa, met a man on the Hinge dating app. She noted that he was 27 years old, cute with dirty blonde hair and piercing blue eyes. He told her that he had a private plane and that he had been flying across the country. So, he randomly sent Claire a message on Snapchat indicating that he wanted to meet up with her that night. Claire was intrigued and said yes. He was an hour away, but strangely it took him 30 minutes to get to her house. She found this odd. The weird thing was when Claire and this guy were talking his skin didn't seem to move when he talked. He was also extremely awkward. “All he wanted to do was talk about politics and economics. He was very liberal. And I would try to bring up other things, like, you know, tell me about your friends, tell me about your life, and it was just like, he just didn't really have anything to say.” Claire eventually grew tired of his chatter. “It kind of got to the point where I was like, you know, I gotta work in the morning. Like, are we gonna do this or not? Basically, pretty straight up.” When they kissed, Claire found it very odd. “His tongue was moving in all these different directions and I couldn't keep up. I was like, I don't know what's going on. I don't know why there's so much saliva here. It was very... an uncomfortable situation.”
After they finished having sex, Claire and he fell asleep. “So he spent the night, and I woke up. It's, like, 7:00 in the morning. I'm like, I have to leave for work in 30 minutes. I said, so how did you get here? Like, did you drive? And he's like, "Uh, no. I had a friend drop me off." And I was like, oh, so how are you getting home? And he goes, "I didn't really think about that." And I said, okay, like, do you need an Uber? Like, you seriously have to get out now. You are weird. You are not staying in my house any longer.”
Curiously, he didn't have any money to pay for the Uber. “I call him an Uber home back to the town he was staying in, which was, like, an hour away, so it was an expensive Uber. So then he gets in the Uber. And about 20 minutes into the Uber ride...so the Uber should have taken about an hour. 20 minutes into the Uber ride, I get a notification: Your trip has ended. And I was like, what? So I call the Uber, and the Uber's like, "Yeah, he had me drop him off right outside of this cornfield about 20 minutes away, right off the highway." Claire messaged the man, asking why he'd gotten out at a cornfield. “I said, like, how are you getting back to this place? And he said, my friend's coming to pick me up here. And I was like, why? Your friend doesn't need to come to pick you up. I just bought you a $100 Uber. There's no need for your friend to come to pick you up. And he just then didn't respond after that.
Claire was surprised to find out that there was a UFO spotted in Iowa on the same exact day, about an hour away from where she lived. Here is a link to the sighting. It was also reported to the Mutual UFO Network. Things would get even stranger.
“The weirdest part was, later that day, I had no recollection of, like, what happened the night before. I was like, did I hang out with someone? I literally could not remember what I did the night before, until literally today. Like, today, this whole thing came flooding back to me. So, like, this alien literally wiped my memory and I'm not kidding.” During her time with him, she didn’t consume any alcohol nor did she ingest any drugs.
She never fully recalled the experience until February 2021 at which point, she decided to make a TikTok video explaining what happened. She appeared on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”, a TV show, on February 21, 2021, where she discussed how she came to remember it. “So then about a week ago, the day that I had posted the TikTok, I saw this person post a story on Snapchat. I was like, who is this Dallas guy? Like, I have--I do not know who this is. And so I click on his Snap story, and it was a picture of this guy, like, he was taking a selfie, and I was like, who is this? And I was like-- [gasps] It all came back to me. I was, like, this is that weird dude. This is the night I couldn't remember. This is the dude that I called this Uber and he got dropped off in a cornfield, and then there was a UFO spotting that day. This was the dude that was super weird, and I just couldn't remember anything. So I messaged him. And I said--I was like, “Yo! What's the deal?” And when I messaged him, it was, like, the little green check thing, it was, like, pending. He never responded. And it was like-- he un-added me on Snapchat. I deleted all of my dating apps.”
Claire later appeared on an episode of “The Osbornes Want To Believe” in February 2022 where she elaborated on the sexual encounter. She indicated that he was quite well-endowed but lousy in bed. “He was the worst,” she told them.
Source: Claire McDonnell TikTok “Storytime: I Hooked Up With An Alien”, A Little Late With Lilly Singh (TV Show), “This Girl Hooked Up with an Alien? Claire McDonnell Tells All” Airdate: 23 Feb 2021, The Osbornes Want To Believe (TV Show), “Sympathy for the Devil” Airdate: Feb 22, 2022
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon