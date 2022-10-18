HUMAN-LIKE ENTITY ATTACKS & INJURES Canadian Boy in His Bedroom

A Canadian boy and his brother have a terrifying night when two unknown entities appear three times during the night. Greg is attacked and suffers numerous abrasions.
"Greg (the last name not given), then a young boy, was living with his mother, father, and fraternal twin brother, Jeff, in their 1950s-style home in Barrie, Ontario. Greg and Jeff shared a room. Greg recalled that he had a happy, normal life. His parents were great and the house was quite nice.
April 26, 1986, after watching TV, Greg and Jeff retired to their room to sleep. Jeff passed out pretty quickly while Greg found he was having trouble sleeping. He began to hear a distinctive, odd noise. It sounded like a plate or cup placed on the kitchen counter repetitively. He assumed that it was his parents and after listening to it for some time, he got up and went to the kitchen. Nobody was there. He had a glass of water and went back to bed.
While passing by his parent's room, he could hear them discussing the strange sound. Greg asked his parents about the noise and they told him it was probably an animal, a raccoon, and nothing. Greg returned to his room. His brother was awake and they lay in bed talking. Suddenly his brother stopped speaking mid-sentence as if he had been turned off. Greg thought it was bizarre but before he could react, his ears popped, followed by a hissing/ringing sensation. Greg looked to his doorway and it filled with a bright light.
Just then, two human-like silhouettes appeared standing in the doorway. There were no features. One stood as tall as the door while the other was smaller, like a child. They seemed to be holding hands (not unlike how a father might hold the hand of his son in a crowded space). Greg could only stare at them. His ears popped again, and when he looked back, the figures were gone. They had vanished. At that moment, Jeff seemed to come out of his sleep (trance?). Greg asked if he saw the figures but Jeff had not. Greg got up and told his parents. They thought it was just a dream and sent him back to bed.
Now it was around 2:23 AM. Greg was laying in his bed, frightened. His brother was asleep. His ears popped again. He understood that something was going to happen and he was terrified. The figures reappeared in the doorway and Greg hid under the blankets. When he looked back, they were still there. As he looked at them, the taller figure let go out of the child-like figure's hand. The smaller one began to frolic, skipping and jumping around as if it wanted to play. It came up to the side of the bed and looked at Greg, who was paralyzed. It turned sharply towards his face. It inched closer to his head and shoulder. Just then, it began to talk to Greg. He recalled that it was high-pitched, creepy, and maniacal. It said, over and over, “Not gonna hurt you, haha! Not gonna hurt you, haha!” It was like on a loop, over and over it repeated those words. Greg didn't believe it. He sensed that they were malevolent and he desperately wanted to run. The tall one merely stood watching. His ears popped again, and they were gone. Everything was back to normal.
Greg jumped out of his bed and ran to his parent's room. Again, they did not believe him and insisted he returns to bed. His brother was awake, and they talked again, and, like the last time, his brother stopped speaking mid-sentence, like he had been switched off. Greg knew it was happening again. His ears popped and he found himself paralyzed. The figures appeared again, standing in the doorway. The smaller one walked up to the bed. Greg felt a depression on his hip on the bed, as the entity straddled him and began cutting into his stomach, flailing wildly. Greg noted that the hands were cold and the fingers were long. As he stared up at the entity, unable to move, he thought he was going to die. The amount of fear and terror he felt was almost indescribable. Suddenly his ears popped again, and when he opened his eyes, they were gone. Greg immediately jumped out of bed and ran to his parent's room. They were becoming annoyed. However, when Greg showed them his stomach, which was covered in abrasions, their tune changed.
Greg did not sleep in that room again for two days and never felt comfortable sleeping in it after that. In the years since, Greg recalled that just prior to the incident, his father had removed numerous rocks from the backyard whereupon they discovered an old plow buried in the ground. Greg had played on it. He wondered if the two things were related.
Source: Scariest Night of My Life (TV Show), Season 1, Episode 13, “Her Own Strength / Fright or Flight” Episode aired Jan 12, 2018
