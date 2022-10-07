Friday, October 07, 2022

'GLIMMER EFFECT' ENTITIES Encountered on Rural New York State Road

An Albany, New York resident confronts two different 'glimmer effect' entities while driving on a road near his home. Both instances left the witness baffled. Are these 'cloaked' beings?

I recently received the following account:

"Hi Lon, my boyfriend had two very strange sightings. They occurred on the same road about 1/4 mile from each other. We live in upstate New York. One yesterday, (Oct. 5th ) he was driving his truck and saw ahead about 15’ on the side of the road a 42” high, 5-6‘ long grayish white thing with massive teeth, on all fours. It reminded him of the Arkansas Razorback logo.  The strangest part is that it had a full waterfall look, kind of like the 'Predator' movie. It turned and came at the truck and his first reaction was to slam on the breaks. It went through the passenger side as if it struck it. Didn’t feel any impact and it disappeared.

The other happened about 6 weeks ago about 1/4 mile away on the same road. This was upright on two legs, human form but again waterfall effect. It was skinny, 6 to 7‘ tall. It turned and ran up the road faster than his truck and disappeared.

Both had what he described as having this waterfall, blurred look to them.

He was quite shaken after seeing them." RM

I was able to contact the witness 'M' by telephone:

The witness stated that he was driving on Stanton Rd, a few miles south of Albany, NY, and very near his home. This occurred in late August 2022. He observed a tall gray form exit the foliage to his right. The form was human-like, bipedal, and about 6-7 feet in height. He also noticed that it had a 'glimmer' effect, making it difficult to distinguish detail. As he watched the being it suddenly turned and ran away from him along the road and at a greater speed than what he was driving.

On October 5, 2022, on the same road at about 1/4 mile away, he observed another being that he again described as having a 'glimmer' effect. He stated that it appeared to have water constantly falling on it, saying that it looked like a waterfall was over the top of it. He described it as looking like a large wild hog in form. The form suddenly charged his pickup truck from the right as he anticipated that it was going to collide with the passenger front quarter. He braced for impact but nothing occurred. The witness was left stunned as he tried to turn to his left to see if the being had appeared on the other side. It had also disappeared.

NOTE: It is unusual to have similar entities appear in the same general area, though it has been reported. Lon

