Fisherman Startled By SASQUATCH ENCOUNTER Along Lake Oroville, California Shore

A fisherman comes within 25 feet of a Sasquatch while at McCabe's Cove on Lake Oroville, California. It seems that the creature was watching him until it realized that it had been seen.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I once came within 25 feet of a Sasquatch deep in McCabe's Cove on Lake Oroville, California. It was spring 1976 and I was fishing along the shore. The water level was up very high into the brush so I had to hike around several dense areas. As I was making my way around some thick brush I was focused on the ground in front of me and testing the grass with my fishing rod because I was nervous about rattlesnakes. I came into a small clearing where the heavy brush began to give way to small tan oaks and larger trees, and there I happened to look up to get my bearings before going further. It took me a couple of seconds to process what I was seeing.
Standing in front of me at about 10 o'clock I saw a large hairy creature standing as still as a statue. I guessed it was about 7 feet tall, very heavy set, with somewhat sloping shoulders. I sensed immediately that it was hiding among the backdrop of the forest waiting for me to pass unaware. As soon as it realized that I saw it, the creature bolted upright, turned, and ran through the dense forest. I was in shock and awe, my heart was racing. I quickly ran to where the beast had been standing. Looking around I could see several indistinct tracks, and in the direction where it ran, it had blasted a whole right through the forest.
At the time I didn't think about trying to gather evidence. I was pretty frightened and my adrenaline was high, so I ran a 1/4 mile up the steep hillside to the road and then back to where I'd parked. Later I researched some old news clippings at the Oroville library and discovered that there had been other sightings in the region going back to the 1940s, in particular a case on Table Mountain where an entire family was frightened away from their homestead.
In 1976 the area where I saw the Sasquatch connected to a much larger section of a very remote and dense forest of maybe 100 or so square miles. I don't know what the lay of the land is these days, but I've often thought about going there on a backpacking adventure. I've only recently started checking out Bigfoot videos, and I discovered that one of the common warning behaviors is to stomp their foot. When I described how the Sasquatch "bolted upright." Now that I think of it, it was more of a sudden stomp with one or both feet before it turned and ran. I recall how it kind of shook the ground. There were a lot of tracks all in about a one-meter spot where it had been standing. I think it had been standing in that same spot for several minutes watching me, maybe curious about what I was doing. I had been casting along the shore, and then I was testing the grass with my fishing pole. The Sasquatch might have considered my behavior interesting." NG
NOTE: In recent years, Lake Oroville has been devastated by the drought. Lon
