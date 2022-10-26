Face-to-Face JUVENILE BIGFOOT Encounter by Central Alabama Deer Hunter

A central Alabama resident describes his encounters with Bigfoot while growing up. He had come face-to-face with a Bigfoot while deer hunting on the last occasion.
"My encounters occurred in a mountain gap on the edge of the Coosa river and in the Union Grove area of Chilton County, Alabama. Each happened in the same year about two weeks apart in 2006.
First was a tree knocking at around 11 a.m while I was standing with my dad on the edge of a logging road walking back to the truck. The second was around 9:00 a.m while my dad and I were skinning rabbits by a creek. Something threw rocks into the creek right beside us. At first, we thought it was a hunting buddy playing tricks until I saw a rock fly from behind a group of downed trees about 75 yards away. The rock was as big as a one-gallon milk jug. I didn't realize these were encounters until I started listening to other people's stories.
The next encounter happened in 2008. I had just received my driver's license and hunting license so I was able to hunt alone. It was about an hour before sunlight when something screamed at me and I could tell it was clearly upset. It scared the crap out of me. So I turned around and started quickly walking back to my truck. It followed me for about 700 yards all the way to my truck. Something kept on telling me to move faster. I've never been that terrified in my entire life.
In 2009 I had my first and only sighting and put the puzzle pieces together. I sat up on the edge of a two-year-old clearcut to see if I could catch a buck chasing does. At around 8:15 a.m I saw two does come running into the clear cut out of the timber at about 175 yards. I got my gun ready anticipating a buck chasing them. About 15 minutes later I saw this weird-looking animal come out, kind of on all fours, and walking really strange. I sat up in my seat to get a better view and this thing stood up and looked right into my eyes. I was shocked. This Bigfoot had grayish-brown skin and dirty blondish-brown hair. It was skinny and about five foot seven to six feet in height. I'm assuming it is a juvenile. They're definitely not primates. It looked so human. We stared at each other for around 30 seconds and then it took off running faster than anything I've ever seen. I didn't wait around after it disappeared into the other wood line to make a fast retreat.
Over the past few years, I've heard crazy screams, slash yells, and wood knocks behind the house. Luckily that's it. I do not wish to have any more face-to-face encounters."
Transcribed source: The Facts by Howtohunt.com
