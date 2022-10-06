DUENDE? Plastic Bag MORPHS Into Unrecognizable Entity!

A retired US Army veteran is driving when he observes, what he thought was, a floating plastic bag. As he drives on, he looks back, and the 'bag' morphed into something unrecognizable.
You can find other more morphing 'Duende' or entity accounts at Black, Morphing 'Duende' Encountered in Rural Texas Community & More Bizarre 'Flying Trash Bag-Like' Entities Seen in Texas
The following accounts were forwarded to me by my friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
"The reason I’m writing in is because of the 'trash bag Duende' stories I keep hearing. My story is brief but I’d like to preface it with the fact I have seen a lot of paranormal stuff for most of my life, but that’s another story.
This happened yesterday, the 20th of September 2022. I live in Killeen, Texas, the home of Fort Hood. That being said, I’m career US Army and just retired three years ago. We stayed here for my wife’s job and nowadays I’m a full-time house-husband and Pops (grandpa). Other than all the shopping, cooking, and cleaning I do, I try to get out of the house at least once a day.
Well, as y’all know, the temperature has finally cooled down a little and I took the doors and top off my Jeep. Yesterday, after running some errands, I was on my way home. I was driving through the neighborhood when I was coming up to a stop sign. There was a car in front of me and one to the right, waiting to turn. As I’m coming up to the intersection, I see, on the left side of the road, across the intersection, what appears to be a plastic bag floating. It was the clear color of a plastic, Walmart-type bag. I thought it was some sort of plastic bag, at first, but then I noticed it had no handles and it didn’t seem to be a bag at all. It was about 2 1/2 to 3 feet off the ground.
Now, I know people will think, “it was just a bag floating down the street." However, as stated before, I’m in my Jeep with no top or doors. When I stopped at the stop sign, I was praying for the wind because there was none and it was 95 degrees. Yet, this weird thing kept bobbing down the side of the road. It did catch my attention, but like all the weird things I see, I figured it was just me and took off. Now, I took off but this thing caught my attention. Mind you, it didn’t change direction after I passed it. It just kept meandering down the road. There were no cars behind me at all, and when I went to look in my rearview mirror, I kid you not, this thing went up to about seven feet in height, flattened out, and shot off very quickly, making a 90-degree left turn. There was no wind, trust me, I was sweating my a** off and this thing shot off like nobody’s business. The road it went down is a very short, dead-end street.
I went down there today, to see if I could find this “clear plastic bag “ and nothing was found. Not against anyone’s fence or in their yard. I don’t know what I could’ve seen. My neighborhood is large and getting larger but it’s literally in the middle of nowhere. Well, the closest business is three miles away. Like, when I pull out of the neighborhood, you’re in the county. It’s never been populated and was a ranch for years and years. Nothing historically has happened here. So what the heck it was, I have no clue." J
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon