'DOGMAN IN OUR YARD!' - Summit County, Ohio Investigation (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we presented Carrie and Greg, a married couple living in Summit County, Ohio who have been dealing with a 12-year saga. Namely, there are monsters in their yard. Cryptid canines are a part of their everyday life. It is an intriguing look at the evolution of their ordeal, what they have experienced and what they have learned from it.
Carrie and her husband Greg moved into their Summit County, Ohio home in 2003. Greg is an Executive Chef and Carrie is a School Nutrition Specialist. They have three children and a ten-year-old granddaughter. They are avid outdoor enthusiasts and spend as much time as possible camping, scuba diving, and hiking with their two dogs Liberty and Ripley. Their experience with the canine cryptids began in 2010.
Early on, Carrie and Greg's son witnessed a large, dark creature over six feet tall lurking in the tree line.
The lone rooster began to squawk, and the creature let out a fierce growl, then all went silent. He heard what sounded like something jumping back over the fence, and the rooster squealed as if in pain. At that point, he grabbed a gun and flashlight and ran outside, searching the fence from the front porch with his light. He saw the rooster, but it appeared to have something dark over its middle. It slowly dawned on him that the “something dark” was the muzzle of a creature with two glaring eyes.
“Whatever it was,” he said, “it seemed to look through me. It turned my blood cold, and I was paralyzed with fear. I’m a hunter. I’m used to being in the wilderness and encountering bigger animals. Those animals don’t scare me as this thing did. When I encountered this thing the first time, I got the feeling that it wanted to hurt me. After researching something I’ve never believed in, I’m convinced that this thing is a Dogman.”
Loud howls and the sound of something walking on two legs in the gravel driveway plagued the family for years. The family kept a detailed diary of their strange events.
The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team was contacted in early 2022. Below, I offer a bit of the transcribed interview:
Carrie: "We moved into the house in 2003. It was a pretty quiet and normal neighborhood; a rural community and it was around 2010 that we first started noticing com some really strange things. The first thing I remember is that my son, who was living with us at the time he was going to college, mentioned that he was hearing something in the tree line around the property. He slept upstairs and a lot of times, since he was going to college, he would be up late and until the early morning studying. He kept saying that he felt like something was watching him. He felt like something was on the roof at night, although he couldn't see anything. He could hear something on the roof, so he started making those comments. Around the same time, I started noticing people put up posters everywhere, from the summer into that fall. You could not see a telephone pole that wasn't plastered with a notice of lost cats or lost dogs. That kind of got my attention. I started thinking that there was a predator in the area. We've got coyotes and have animals of our own, so I decided that I was going to keep an eye on them and see what was going on."
Greg: "We had a resident fox take out our chicken coop, so we had the usual critters. We'd have to trap them and release them and but nothing that we would think was out of the ordinary."
Carrie: "One morning that really sticks out to me. It was the first encounter. I didn't say anything at the time because I really wasn't sure what it was. I was getting ready for work, and it was about 5:15 in the morning and it was still dark out. I heard this weird sound and at first, it sounded like a goose. We don't raise geese. So, I went to the kitchen and opened the window and all of a sudden, the sound changed. Now it sounded like a dog, kind of like it was hurt. It was definitely the sound of a hurt animal. We had two fairly large dogs they were already outside. So, I went outside, and I started going up towards the back of our property where we have a nice tree line, and we have a lot of the wild bamboo that grows up there. I did have a flashlight on me and as I was going up the tree line I kind of looked back to see where the dogs were, and they weren't following me. I guess that should have been my first warning, but I got up to where the tree line was and was just about ready to walk into it when all of a sudden, I hear this growl. When I say growl it's like no growl I've ever heard before. Whatever it was, it was very large. It then lunged out of the brush, and I could hear it coming towards me. I didn't even I stopped for a second, I was in a panic and knew that I had to get out of there. I literally turned around and ran like 20 yards or so to our door. The dogs were looking at something behind me as I was running. I don't know how I made it to the house because I'm pretty sure whatever that thing was it was large enough it could have run me down because I'm not very fast. I literally sat down on the floor of our kitchen. I couldn't move. I was so scared. Whatever feeling I had was that it was something that was not natural. It wasn't a coyote, and it wasn't a wolf. It wasn't like a dog, and it wasn't a beat. It was something that basically my mind couldn't wrap itself around. I sat there for about two hours. I would not leave until it was light outside. I did stand up occasionally, kind of looking around just to kind of see if there was anything out there, but nothing came crashing through the window or the door."
Also read: Upright Canine Investigation Begins in Summit County, Ohio
Carrie and Greg continue to describe other incidents and encounters with these cryptid canines, including the time when friends mention the 'weird neighbor' they saw when walking up the driveway. It turns out that this was the upright canine that Carrie refers to as 'Mr. Gray.' Their granddaughter also told Carrie about the wolf that watches her at night through her bedroom window. There are other incredible incidents that have occurred over the active 12-year period.
Take this opportunity to watch and listen to this incredible recollection.
