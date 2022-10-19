Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Creepy HOLLOW-EYED CHILD Manifests in Home Recording (VIDEO)

OK, this one is damn creepy. Who or what manifested in this home? It was caught on a cell phone, but not noticed until a few years later. The child seems to have dark hollowed eyes!

In December 2009, Tony Noguera was watching a live concert on his TV at his Reno, Nevada home. His 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Elijah, started dancing to some music and so Tony got out his cell phone and began recording him. After that, he pretty much forgot about the footage.

Three years later, Tony decided to show the video to a friend of his and that is when he noticed something strange in the video. As his son dances about, another child with notably dark eyes appears to be standing behind him. At one point, Elijah seems to acknowledge the child, even stopping briefly to look at him before carrying on dancing. At that point, the childlike figure seems to step off the camera, moving to the left and out of frame.


Tony's case was featured on “Paranormal Caught on Camera”. He was interviewed by the program where he stated unequivocally that there was absolutely no other child in the house on that day. It was just him, his son, and his mother who were there that night. “It just looked like a child or something like that,” he recalled saying upon seeing it with his friend.

He later found that his house was built on an old burial ground and Tony admitted that over the years, he had seen “shadowy” figures in the home.


Susan Slaughter, a ghost hunter, and one of the hosts of “Paranormal Caught on Camera,” claims that at first, she thought it was merely a doll until it moved to the left. That's when she realized that it was something else. She further noted that the child seems to have hollow spots where the eyes should be. She wondered if this might be a black-eyed child that had manifested in the home.

NOTE: The child seems to be dressed in some type of dark brown hooded outfit or pajamas. Weird. Lon

Source: Paranormal Caught on Camera (TV Show) Season 5, Episode 1, ““Black-Eyed Child Apparition in Reno and More”, Episode aired Mar 31, 2022

