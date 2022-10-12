Creepy CRAWLER HUMANOID Reported in Polish Home

A young Polish man describes his encounter with a possible crawler humanoid in his home while growing up. He is trying to find validation for the incident and asks if other people have had a similar experience.
I recently came across the following account:
"I just remembered an experience I had when I was around 12 years old (I'm 21 now, so it was quite a long time ago). I want to know if anyone else has had a similar one. I haven't been able to explain it to this day, it was definitely the strangest thing that's ever happened to me. It's also kind of out there, nobody believes me to this day.
Anyway, this happened sometime in July 2013. I lived in rural Poland. I woke up at around 3 AM and I couldn't fall back asleep. I started looking around my room, I was contemplating getting on my computer but was too lazy to actually get up so I just lay there until something caught my attention in the hallway. My door was slightly open, so I could see just a little bit.
Before I tell you what I saw let me give you a quick picture of what my house looked like back then. When you exited my room there was this long hallway, in the middle of it to the left was the entrance to the kitchen and right in front of it to the right was the door to the bathroom. At the end of the hallway, back then, was the front door with a little window on top, so the moonlight kind of seeped in. It must have been a full moon or close to it because I could see that the hallway was decently lit.
Anyway, what caught my attention was this small head peeking at me behind the slightly opened door. It was really close to the ground. At first, I didn't really think much of it and after a short while, I thought to myself that it must be my dog. My dog is a Maltese, he's small and back then he used to sleep above my head on my pillow. So I reached my hand up to see if he was there and sure enough he was sleeping there. That's when I got kind of confused. We didn't have any other animals in the house and I lived with my mom and my grandpa, both of them were asleep and they sure wouldn't peek at me in the middle of the night on what seemed like all fours.
So I quickly looked back at the door and I saw this thing hiding behind the door. I don't know how long I lay there in shock but eventually, I decided to get up and investigate (run to my mom's room). I quickly got up and ran to the light switch, turned the light on and fully opened the door and when I did I saw this thing's legs, it was entering the kitchen. It was on all fours and it didn't run. It seemed like it didn't even care about me as it was moving kind of slow like it was taking a casual walk.
Its skin was greyish and it looked like it was dirty. It had these black spots on it, maybe dirt, I don't know. Its legs were skinny and lanky. Once again, I was paralyzed. I don't even know if I was scared at that moment. I think I was just shocked at what I was seeing. When it disappeared in the kitchen I ran to the bathroom and locked myself there. I didn't come out for a long time and when I did, nothing was there. Nobody woke up either, not even my dog (he always chases people when they run).
I have no idea what it was, all I know is that I for sure wasn't dreaming, I'll never forget the feeling in my stomach when I saw this thing." LS
