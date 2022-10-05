BIZARRE UNKNOWN HUMANOIDS Recorded in Buckinghamshire (SCREEN CAPS)

A video was posted on the Fortean Times Facebook page. The recording depicts possible unknown humanoid figures seen in Buryfield in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, UK. What is it?
PLEASE NOTE: The video has since been removed. (It was previously located at https://www.facebook.com/748298528/videos/pcb.10158410111532245/508138940765298)
Fortean Times Appreciation (Facebook Group)
Peter Laws
UPDATE!
Yesterday I posted a video that was shown to me by a friend. She said her friend filmed a strange figure walking across a place called Buryfield in Newport Pagnell early in the morning last weekend. She saw a black figure shoot from left to right then another from right to left (which was captured below).
The pic she shared with me was an iPhone ‘Live Photo’ which I made into a video. I Learned witness took a few pics so used them to make this long look. The figure is 130 feet away. No fishing rivers nearby. Witness inside first-floor room at the time.
Important: witness says the 2nd figure appeared in a ‘split second’ after the first.
Note: this video has NOT been reversed.
NOTE: This was forwarded to me last night. I'm not sure what was there, but it is intriguing. If the video pops up again I will post the link here. Lon
