BIZARRE UNKNOWN HUMANOIDS Recorded in Buckinghamshire (SCREEN CAPS)

A video was posted on the Fortean Times Facebook page. The recording depicts possible unknown humanoid figures seen in Buryfield in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, UK. What is it?

PLEASE NOTE: The video has since been removed. (It was previously located at https://www.facebook.com/748298528/videos/pcb.10158410111532245/508138940765298)

Fortean Times Appreciation (Facebook Group)

Peter Laws

UPDATE! 

Yesterday I posted a video that was shown to me by a friend. She said her friend filmed a strange figure walking across a place called Buryfield in Newport Pagnell early in the morning last weekend. She saw a black figure shoot from left to right then another from right to left (which was captured below). 

The pic she shared with me was an iPhone ‘Live Photo’ which I made into a video. I Learned witness took a few pics so used them to make this long look. The figure is 130 feet away. No fishing rivers nearby. Witness inside first-floor room at the time. 

Important: witness says the 2nd figure appeared in a ‘split second’ after the first.

Note: this video has NOT been reversed.

NOTE: This was forwarded to me last night. I'm not sure what was there, but it is intriguing. If the video pops up again I will post the link here. Lon


