BIGFOOT Recorded Walking Along Norway, Michigan Field (VIDEO/SCREEN CAPS)

A teen from Norway, Michigan is recording a video of himself riding on his ATV. In the background, you can see what appears to be a massive Bigfoot stand up from a crouching position and walk toward the right. It then enters the woods.
It's obvious that the teen is oblivious to the creature as he is too wrapped up in performing stunts on the ATV.
I realize that the quality is not that great, but the Bigfoot can be seen moving. Apparently, this incident was recorded on an older digital camera (from 2008).
The Norway, Michigan area has had several Bigfoot reports in the past. It's in Dickenson County in the Upper Peninsula. As well, there have been a few cryptid canine reports in the region.
Anyway, take away what you wish from the recording. Lon
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we present paranormal experiencer Alice Jackson and investigator John Bullard. The documentary film 'The House in Between' and the subsequent follow-up release detailed Alice's personal ordeal in which her Mississippi dream home turned into a nightmare after a life-changing supernatural incident.
Alice refused to spend another night at her house unless someone proved to her what she experienced had a natural explanation.
Paranormal investigator John Bullard was part of the initial team that started looking for answers. After many years, directors Steve Gonsalves and Kendall Whelpton headed to Mississippi with their camera crew to document the real-life effects of a homeowner’s mission to get her house back from this terrifying nightmare.
The approach was much like a detective chasing down leads and connecting the dots. With a no stone left unturned mindset, utilizing real scientific data via physicists, field experts, and deep accurate research. The filmmakers were also adamant their film crew be very experienced in the field of paranormal research because of the sensitive nature of this case. The directors hand selected each film crew member not only for their respective production expertise but also for their dedication to the documentation of real paranormal research.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
-----
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
NASA's Asteroid Defense Test Determined to be Smashing Success
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved