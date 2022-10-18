BIGFOOT, Possibly a Pair, Recorded Roaming Near Residence (VIDEO)

This interesting video was submitted showing various activities in the woods behind a house and yard. The location was not given. The incident appears to have occurred in the summer months.
As you watch from the position of the back porch you can see 2 heads appearing above a dip in the contour of the yard. Later, the upper part of one of the creatures is recorded as it walks along the edge of the woods.
The witness later walks into the woods and captures the bipedal creature(s) walking through the woods. It does appear to be 2 bipedal Bigfoot.
The screen captures are just too to distinguish the creatures. The video, however, captures the outline and movement quite well.
If I receive further information on the location or if other evidence is submitted I will add it to this post. Lon
