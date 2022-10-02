BEAUTIFUL YOUNG GHOST Floats Above & Kisses Witness!

A college senior in Richmond, Virginia is in bed on Halloween Eve when he experiences sleep paralysis. Soon after, a beautiful young woman manifests above, leans in, and gives him a kiss.
"With the weather here turning to feel like Fall finally, I had been considering sending you a message to relay a ghost experience from when I was in college. Hearing your call for spooky encounters, I couldn’t resist, so here’s my story.
The year was 1998 and I was living with 3 other friends and a couple of their dogs in an old row house in Richmond, Virginia. It was a great year as it was our last year in college with all of us going through art school together. As fortune had it, Halloween fell on a Saturday that year so we decided to host a big party for all of our friends that weekend.
We had been preparing for a week, getting everything decorated, creating a great Halloween music playlist, and putting our costumes together. Everyone decided to go to bed earlier than usual on Friday because we were tired from all the preparations (and school work) and there was plenty to do still on Saturday.
Normally, we’re all night owls staying up until 1-2am nearly every night but this night everyone was in bed by 11:30. I was having trouble winding down and I kept glancing at the clock. The last glance was around 11:56. I was just laying there with my eyes closed when I felt a cold sensation that started at my feet and moved up my body. I opened my eyes to see what was going on and realized that I couldn’t move. I’ve had sleep paralysis plenty of times. It used to freak me out but now I have tricks to break out of it so it’s more annoying than scary. But something was different this time as I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. It was a very light blue, slightly glowing light that swirled around. It had a form of ink dropped into the water but slowly, without changing color from that light blue, a form began to emerge.
It was the face and upper body of a beautiful young girl, probably around 18 years of age, and her hair flowed around as if she were underwater. At this point, I still couldn’t move but didn’t want to as I had decided I was dreaming and wanted to see what odd adventure my subconscious was about to take me on as her expression was playful and mischievous. Her face floated sideways and came right up to my face, just inches away. As she looked deep into my eyes for what felt like too long, her smile faded, and looked sympathetic. Then she put her right hand on my cheek, leaned in, and gave me a light kiss on the lips. As she pulled back I could see her playfulness had returned. With a slight wave of her hand, she swirled back into the light blue light form and suddenly exited with extreme speed out of my bedroom toward the back of the house.
Then all chaos broke out. Both dogs, asleep in their owners’ respective bedrooms, went on a vicious barking spree and charged the back of the house, both repeatedly hopping up to the window like they were trying to chase something through it.
Needless to say, the sleep paralysis had ended so I glanced at the clock. It was 12:02 am, and officially Halloween. My friends and I gathered in the room with the dogs trying to calm them down. It took about 30 minutes before we could get them settled. During that time I told my friends about my experience which freaked them out. Not me though. The visit brought nothing but calm and peaceful feelings. To this day I still wonder who she was and why she had decided to visit me that night." DW
