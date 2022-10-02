Are the 'MICHELIN MEN' HUMANOIDS Back? Recent Sighting in Brazil (SKETCH)

A young Brazilian man was hiking through the countryside in Nova Cruz, Rio Grande do Norte. After a while, he noticed a strange attired humanoid and was totally confused.
The following account was recently posted on a forum:
"I live in Nova Cruz, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. I usually go on walks and hikes with my friends on the nearby fields, grasslands, and hills (There are lots of green areas around the place). We always go together for safety and also because it's good to have someone to talk to, but one day, all my friends were busy and I was left alone for the hike. I only went there in the first place because I felt bored and thought that some adventure could spice my day up.
The first hours were okay. It was the 10th day of July at about 4:00 PM. I felt refreshed when I saw that beautiful landscape. There are those huge rocks scattered around so I decided to climb them as usual, I climbed up the biggest rock that was there (I and my friends call it "The whale rock" since it kind of looks like the back of a whale and also is pretty huge). I got a nice view from up there. I could see trees, cacti, bushes, grass, etc., but one thing caught my attention quickly.
It was this person wearing a silly costume, I don't know very well how to describe it, but the best way I have to explain how it looked is that it kind of looked like those cartoon depictions of a beehive. I got worried because it is usually really hot in this part of the country.
I climbed down to the ground and started walking toward the "Hive Man." He seemed to notice me and as I got closer I started to notice how weird he was. His movements were really fluid but also really mechanical too. The fabric of the suit seemed to have a metallic glow to it while having a rusty aspect. It had no facial features but two amber-colored disks that reflected like mirrors on where its eyes should be.
At first, the hive man seemed curious about me, staring and investigating my looks. It even tried to get closer and seemed to have really friendly intentions. I wasn't scared either, I just found the whole situation weird, that was until the other hive man showed up.
The second one was different from the first one. It was taller and bulkier and instead of two disks for eyes it had just one visor-like thing, I felt intimidated when I saw it from the distance (I think they were as tall as 3 meters or 2,50 meters). I ran towards the bushes and hid from them, they both were looking at each other and making gestures as if they were talking. They then started walking towards some vegetation. I tried to follow them so I could track the hive man and take a picture as proof, but they vanished. I'm still confused, amazed, and a bit scared about what happened
I still go to that same spot in search of any traces of the hive man but it's all gone." A
