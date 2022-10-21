Friday, October 21, 2022

2010 ALIEN ABDUCTION VIDEO - Woman Vanishes From Her Bed!

An infrared camera records a possible abduction. The video was recorded by a family from Droitwich, UK a number of days after the mother had vivid recollections of an alien abduction experience.

The investigation report can be found at this link

The original video

According to the video description, the camera was set up by the experiencer's husband on the night of 9/12/2010 in an effort to set her mind at ease and help her sleep better after this incident. During this particular night, she had a second abduction experience and in the morning the camera footage taken throughout the night was checked.

In the video, the husband is on the left, and the wife on the right sleeping under a duvet. The duvet on the wife's side is lifted up but then falls flat on the bed, giving the appearance that she has vanished. After 12.5 minutes time the duvet again lifts up very high and when it settles the mother is once again visible.

The family was unable to extract the video file from the infrared camera as it was not intended for this purpose. To get around this they connected the camera to a monitor and then recorded the screen. This footage is believed to be genuine and not a deliberate hoax. The family sent this video to be analyzed by the American television series 'Fact Or Faked: The Paranormal Files.' They were unable to successfully recreate the footage without the use of hidden contraptions.

The abductee & duvet rise above the mattress during the event

The duvet goes flat and the abductee is gone

Later, the abductee returns under the duvet

The husband is awakened by the activity

NOTE: In 2017, I was investigating a young New York woman's claims of abduction while she slept. A monitor and laptop were both set up in order to capture any activity. During the 3rd night, her body literally levitated approximately 2 feet above the mattress, hovered for a few seconds, and then dropped back onto the mattress.

She concurred that she had experienced an abduction, similar to previous nights. I observed the activity from my personal computer at home.

When I went to retrieve the recording from my laptop, the file was gone and was wiped off the hard drive. The other laptop at the location had no video file either.

At the time, I made a report to Butch Witkowski and other associates. To this day we still have no tangible evidence, other than what I witnessed. Lon

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

-----


In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, I present Dogman experiencer Matt Hiryak, and Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team members Timothy Renner & Chad Redding.

This sighting happened on April 30, 2022 in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania in the Birdsboro Preserve. This area is just north of French Creek State Park and the forests intersect with one another. There are roughly 15 to 20 square miles of dense natural woodlands in this area. It is one of the largest forest areas in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Matt Hiryak and his 12-year-old daughter were fishing at Hay Creek when they observed a gruesome cryptid canine in the trees across the quarry. Matt will describe, in detail, the incident, which was a harrowing and life-changing event. The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team is actively investigating the incident.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Survey Finds Americans Believe They Have Experienced an Array of Paranormal Activity









PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon




The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,