2010 ALIEN ABDUCTION VIDEO - Woman Vanishes From Her Bed!

An infrared camera records a possible abduction. The video was recorded by a family from Droitwich, UK a number of days after the mother had vivid recollections of an alien abduction experience.
The investigation report can be found at this link
According to the video description, the camera was set up by the experiencer's husband on the night of 9/12/2010 in an effort to set her mind at ease and help her sleep better after this incident. During this particular night, she had a second abduction experience and in the morning the camera footage taken throughout the night was checked.
In the video, the husband is on the left, and the wife on the right sleeping under a duvet. The duvet on the wife's side is lifted up but then falls flat on the bed, giving the appearance that she has vanished. After 12.5 minutes time the duvet again lifts up very high and when it settles the mother is once again visible.
The family was unable to extract the video file from the infrared camera as it was not intended for this purpose. To get around this they connected the camera to a monitor and then recorded the screen. This footage is believed to be genuine and not a deliberate hoax. The family sent this video to be analyzed by the American television series 'Fact Or Faked: The Paranormal Files.' They were unable to successfully recreate the footage without the use of hidden contraptions.
NOTE: In 2017, I was investigating a young New York woman's claims of abduction while she slept. A monitor and laptop were both set up in order to capture any activity. During the 3rd night, her body literally levitated approximately 2 feet above the mattress, hovered for a few seconds, and then dropped back onto the mattress.
She concurred that she had experienced an abduction, similar to previous nights. I observed the activity from my personal computer at home.
When I went to retrieve the recording from my laptop, the file was gone and was wiped off the hard drive. The other laptop at the location had no video file either.
At the time, I made a report to Butch Witkowski and other associates. To this day we still have no tangible evidence, other than what I witnessed. Lon
