WTH? Multiple Witnesses Report 'The Moon Moved' on July 2, 2022!

A Canadian woman and her mother observed that Earth's Moon had instantly moved to another location in the night sky! Another witness later stated seeing the same phenomenon.
The following account is another Moon-related incident. I posted a previous report last week:
"I've been struggling to find the words to describe what exactly happened on July 2, 2022, but at around 10 pm that night, I saw the moon move.
Me and my mom were driving down a completely straight road on our way to the theatres. She had noticed the moon maybe 5 minutes before the incident, and we both looked at in in awe at a red light. It was a beautiful night and it was still light outside. (I'm located in Alberta, Canada).
Meer minutes later and I noticed the moon had moved pretty significantly in the sky. I drew a rough sketch of what it sort of looked like. I immediately told my mom, "Hey, is it just me or did the moon move?" She looked a little scared because she had just noticed it as well.
We never left that road, we didn't turn a different lane or anything, if that would even result in any major difference in the moon's location. It literally just moved in the sky!
It gets worse.
We arrived in the parking lot at the theatres and the moon was still in its secondary moved position. Something deep inside told me to not pay it any attention and to just look away. I'm not like this at all. I'm very 'deer in headlights' when it comes to something that's scaring me. I always stop, wait and stare at the unexplained until I can find an answer. And I'm mad I wasn't looking because as soon as I felt it was okay to look up, the moon had returned to it's original location!
At this point me and my mom were completely freaked out. We were parked in an unmoving vehicle and the moon had moved across the sky in a matter of seconds. We still have no idea how to rationalize what we witnessed.
Later that night I looked up the phrase 'moon moved' on Twitter to possibly see if anyone had posted about it and they did. Just one other person somewhere in America Tweeted around the same time: "The Moon just f*cking moved?".
If anyone has had any similar experiences, please respond. Especially if it happened July 2, 2022." M
NOTE: Interesting. I found 2 other July 2, 2022 'moving Moon' references online. All in North America. If the Moon position did change in the sky, maybe it had to do with Earth movement instead? I've been reading and hearing more Moon anomalies in recent years. Do you believe that there is a specific factor involved? Lon
