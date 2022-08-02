WTF? 'Not Deer' or Bizarre Goat? (VIDEO)

Is this a 'Not Deer' or a breed of goat? Video and screen captures. A woman opens up the door to this bizarre creature. TikTok video. Credit goes to @valwho
NOTE: Feel free to offer your thoughts. Are these 'forward looking eyes' normal? Lon
Jason Hewlett is a journalist, broadcaster, and podcaster with a degree in filmmaking and film studies. A lifelong interest in the paranormal led him to join Vancouver Paranormal Society in 2017, where he was a lead investigator and society director until 2020, when he and colleague Peter Renn launched the Canadian Paranormal Foundation. He is the writer, director and co-creator of the award-winning paranormal reality series 'We Want to Believe,' and narrator for 'The UFO Show,' both of which are on 'The Paranormal Network.' In 2020, Jason and Peter Renn co-authored the bestselling book 'I Want to Believe: One Man's Journey into the Paranormal,' which highlights Peter's career as a paranormal investigator, and in 2021 the follow-up book 'I Want to Believe: An Investigators' Archive.' A third book, 'Dying Light: An Investigation Into Near Death Experiences,' came out in June of this year.
