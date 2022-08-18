Witnesses Observe Earth's Moon Fracture, Then Reassemble - Alternate Reality / Glitch?

Two friends were sitting along Lake Monroe, Florida late at night. They observe the moon fracture, then reassemble, as if they were where part of an alternate reality or glitch. Truly bizarre.
I recently came across this bizarre account:
"This happened in Sanford, Florida in 2021 at Lake Monroe, at the veteran memorial there. The memorial has a lot of places to sit. It was around 2am or so and I and my friend were sitting near the lake enjoying the full moon. We were sober and we don't do drugs at all. We spoke about all sorts of things that night. And how we tend to see a lot of crazy things in that particular location after 12am.
So we are sitting there and I look up at the moon and I notice a dark spot on the full moon. And I thought it was just a random dark cloud. I pointed it out to my friend and at this point, we are both looking up. But this dark spot on the moon starts to spread and it looks like cracks. The moon was cracking and big pieces of the moon started to separate from it. We were both staring in disbelief. Trying to make sense of what was happening. It felt like it should not be happening. It felt wrong. Like a glitch. We were not scared, just confused. It felt off and very strange because the magnitude of what was happening never hit us. We keep looking up and the moon has completely fractured and separated all within 4 minutes or so.
As we keep looking up we see everything that happened being put in reverse. Just like if someone had hit a reverse button to all that had happened. We were seeing the moon get put back together. All this happened within 2 minutes. So the whole ordeal only took about 6-7 minutes or so.
After this happened we looked at each other and came to the conclusion that we had just witnessed a glitch in the matrix. And we were the only ones that saw it. No one online in our area was talking about it. And to this day that was the most insane thing I have ever seen. And now looking back at it, I have no idea what we did after that whole ordeal. It's like it's veiled or blocked from our memory. My friend feels the same way. I wonder if anyone else saw it." JP
NOTE: I have read several moon-related accounts in recent years as if the witnesses were placed into an alternate reality for a brief period, then the action was reversed. I'd be interested in your thoughts. Lon
