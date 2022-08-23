Winged Humanoid Encountered in WV Appalachian Mountains! (PHOTOS)

A West Virginia man claims he encountered a winged humanoid while hiking and camping in the nearby Appalachian Mountains. He captured 2 photographs and offered a description.
The eyewitness encounter happened in 2017 in the mountains of West Virginia. he's one of the managers at a local Walmart in West Virginia. He'd rather not say what town he's from since he still works here. He sent in actual photos of his encounter.
He grew up in West Virginia and has always loved hiking and camping in the Appalachian Mountains. In August 2017 he was planning a solo trip for two nights at his favorite spot.
That night he was woken up in the middle of the night by a loud noise that sounded like something was running
through the woods bipedally. He is always armed while hiking and camping.
A few hours later, at daybreak, he heard a commotion in the trees near his campsite. He grabbed his flashlight and shined it up into the trees, immediately observing this large black-winged creature with these huge red eyes just crouching on a large tree branch.
After it stood, he described it as five feet tall and covered in black fur and feathers. It had skinny legs and the wings were almost the size of its body. It wasn't a bird from what he could tell and it scared the hell out of him. It didn't make any noise.
The witness slowly backed into my tent and zipped it, sitting there for a few minutes just trying to wrap his head around what he had just seen. Then he hears it take off. He opens the tent and shines his flashlight up at that same spot. It was gone. He didn't panic and decided to stay at his camp.
In the morning, he starts his hike but soon observes that the same creature is standing about 50 yards from the campsite and along the trail. He instantly grabs his cellphone and captures 2 photos of the winged creature. It seemed to be feeding on a small animal, possibly a squirrel. He was able to capture a photo of it standing on the ground, and then as it took flight at an altitude of about 20 feet.
At that point, he decided to cut his camping and hiking trip short, packed up everything, and headed back up the trail towards his car.
He has no explanation as to what he witnessed but would like some answers.
Source: Information transcribed from Hiker Reveals Secret in West Virginia
NOTE: I leave it to the readers for their interpretation. What are your thoughts? Lon
