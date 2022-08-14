What's Been Happening At Phantoms & Monsters Radio? UPDATE 7/22 - 8/12

Phantoms & Monsters Radio UPDATE 7/22 - 8/12
HAUNTINGS & MALEVOLENT ENTITIES ROUNDTABLE - Investigate, Clear & Rescue - Lon Strickler (Host)
PIG-LIKE HUMANOID ON APPALACHIAN TRAIL / WEREWOLF ENCOUNTER / GARGOYLE - Lon Strickler (Host)
JASON HEWLETT - 'THE PARANORMAL NETWORK' - INVESTIGATOR, CREATOR, & AUTHOR - Lon Strickler (Host)
SU WALKER - PSYCHIC, MEDICAL INTUITIVE, P'NTI / SASQUATCH CONTACTEE & ARTIST - Lon Strickler (Host)
REPTILIANS IN PENNSYLVANIA COAL MINES! / CRAB-WALKING HUMANOIDS / GOATMAN - Lon Strickler (Host)
