Unknown 'White-Eyed' Humanoid Encountered in Waukegan, Illinois

The witness states that he and a friend were driving near a location where another humanoid was reported to us in Waukegan, Illinois. What he saw was a frightening 'white-eyed' being.
I recently received the following account:
"Hello Lon,
I wanted to share one of my paranormal experiences with you. I'll leave it to you if this could qualify as something paranormal. Even if this doesn't make it on the channel I just wanted to tell you about it anyway.
I've always lived in northern Lake County, Illinois. This happened to me around 2006 or 2007. I was with my best friend at the time, just driving out late. I don't remember what exactly we were doing, probably hanging out late at taco bell or something.
My friend lived in Zion and I drove him home to drop him off. After that, I was driving down Sheridan Road south and headed home. Along with it being late at night, it was raining heavily.
As I was driving near the border between Beach Park and Waukegan, I noticed someone walking on the side of the road. I remember seeing them wearing a yellow raincoat. You know how sometimes right before you drive past someone they turn their head to look at you? Well, this is what exactly happened.
This person's face looked completely deteriorated, nearly melted. I remember seeing red sores and disfiguration. The eyes were fully white. This happened so quickly and of course, I didn't stop driving to check this person out.
I know my mind wasn't playing tricks on me because I didn't feel tired or anything. This very much could have, been someone with a severe illness or something and if that was the cause I mean no disrespect. However, seeing something like this on a rural part of a road late at night can be terrifying.
I'll never forget that night. To my surprise, this happened near that exact area where a group of young people sighted a wing humanoid that was stalking them at night near the skateboard park by the Jack Benny Center in Waukegan. This was reported on the Phantom and Monster page. Maybe there is some type of energy there.
Thanks for all you do for this subject and all the unknowns out there. One thing I appreciate about your broadcasting is you keep yourself honest when unsure about something instead of making it sound like you have an answer for everything.
Thanks again Lon and stay safe. Also, I can send pictures of the area just let me know." DG
-----
-----
