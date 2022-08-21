Unexplained Glitch? Traveled 30 Minutes in Only 5 Minutes!

2 Puerto Rican women were driving home from San Juan to Arecibo. Soon after they had stopped at a service station and got back on the road, they realized that they had traveled 30 minutes in 5 minutes
Nia, a Puerto Rican woman living in New Jersey, recalled that back in 2016, she was in college in Puerto Rico studying to get her master's degree. The college was located in San Juan but she lived in Arecibo, about 90 minutes away. Her best friend went to a different college but in the same town, San Juan. Since they both lived in Arecibo, they would carpool back and forth. They did this about three days a week.
Nia recalled one day, she and her friend decided that after class, they would drive back to Arecibo and meet up with her friend's boyfriend at around 7:30 PM. They would then go out to a restaurant. It was a normal day. Nothing out of the ordinary. After class, the two friends set off.
Along the way, there was a town called Manati with a service station. They agreed to stop, use the bathroom, change their clothes, and do their make-up. When they left the station, it was exactly 7:05 PM. They knew that the drive would take about 30 minutes and they were making good time. Nia recalled seeing the road and then looking up and seeing the sign “Welcome to Arecibo.” Neither Nia nor her friend could understand what they were seeing. They had just left the station and now they were in Arecibo. Nia knew this was not possible as there was still another town they had to pass through, one with a bridge and a toll before getting to Arecibo. They encountered none of that, they were just in Arecibo somehow. Even stranger, they checked their watches and found that it was 7:10 PM. It made no sense and both women were quite frightened by this.
They attempted to pass it off as maybe they were distracted but the fact that it was 7:10 PM forced them to conclude that somehow they had traveled 30 minutes in 5 minutes.
Transcribed source: Jim Harold's Campfire Podcast, Weird Nighttime Visitation – Campfire 552, Uploaded May 12, 2022
