TERRIFYING! Black-Robed Entities' Creepy Antics in Sisters' Bedroom

4 or 5 creepy black-robed entities appear in a bedroom late at night. What were they there for? Other strange activities began to manifest, including objects moving, etc.
Alison, then 16 or 17 years old, recalls that in the late 1970s, she and her sister, Julia, were staying with their father at his home in Wisconsin. They had a room with twin beds, Their parents had divorced and so there was a shared custody arrangement.
Alison recalls that one night she awoke between 3:00 and 4:00 AM to the sight of 4 to 5 black-robed figures entering the room. To her, they looked like monks. She recalled that they were very tall and had a greenish outline or a “dull green aura”. Inside the outline of the figures, was dark. They entered the room and started walking toward her bed. Frightened, Alison hid under the covers. She could still see the shadows moving through her comforter, reaching for her. She peeked to her right, where her sister was in the next bed. Her sister was asleep and she could see that one of the black-robed figures had taken a seat beside her on the bed. It started to wave its hands over her head like a puppet. Then the figure, began clicking their teeth together like, she explained, a person would do when blowing spit bubbles.
This terrified Alison, who then looked over at her dresser where her stepmother, a Catholic, had a small figurine. The figurine was of a little girl, with long blond hair similar to Alice in Wonderland. This figurine had a white-blue glow and appeared to be moving around on the top of the dresser. She also saw one of the robed figures standing over a chair that had several toy dolls.
Alison screeched in terror and her dad rushed into the room. Her sister also woke. Everything was gone. The robed entities had vanished. Her father insisted that it was just a really vivid nightmare and left. The sister crawled into her bed.
As the sun rose, the two sisters experienced strange activity. Alison claimed that the curtains moved on their own, while her sister observed the dolls in the chair move subtly on their own (the hair would move, the arms would move up and down, etc.). Also, the bed comforter seemed to move back and forth.
The next day, the girls found “black cobwebby” stuff on the dolls and around the room. Alison found it curious that the experience happened just one week before going to a Christian retreat called 'The Happening' where she was baptized.
Transcribed source: Jim Harold's Campfire Podcast, Weird Nighttime Visitation – Campfire 552, Uploaded May 12, 2022
