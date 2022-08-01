Tall 'Stick-Like Humanoid' Recorded in Ronceverte, WV (Video Captures)

In July 2014, Loriann Butler was outside filming the field across from her house in Ronceverte, West Virginia. Years later, when she checked the video, a stick-like humanoid appeared.
The following account was present on the television show 'Paranormal Caught on Camera':
In July 2014, at around dusk, Loriann Butler was outside filming some deer in a field across from her house in Ronceverte, West Virginia. Later, she uploaded her footage to her home computer and forgot about it.
In January 2020, Loriann decided to go through some of her footage and noticed something very peculiar that video she had filmed of the deer. A tall stick-like figure can be seen running across the field in the back part of the field, seemingly from one large tree to another. Loriann was understandably shocked by what she saw and continued to examine the footage looking for an explanation. “I noticed something moving and I couldn’t figure out what it was. It looked really eerie. It definitely wasn't a person. It's frightening to look at. It looks like a very tall dark figure up on stilts walking through the field and I guarantee you, there was no one on stilts anywhere. And I never noticed anything. Everything was just normal, just fine.”
In the footage, which lasts only a couple of seconds, the tall stick figure appears to run across the field and then out of frame. It briefly reappears moments later, then, it vanishes for good. A closer inspection reveals what looks like a second, similar looking stick figure following behind it.
Brian Cano, a paranormal researcher, and one of the hosts of the show Paranormal Caught on Camera noted, “It appears to be tall, skinny, almost impossibly so. And the way it moves is not quite natural. Its almost cartoonish in nature. And at one point it disappears from view. It blends into the background. Later, as she pans over, its appears again, and then you see something very similar, almost another of its kind, follow it, and then both disappear only to be seen a third time, as it pops into view and disappears.”
Derek Hayes, of the Monsters Among Us Podcast, another host on Paranormal Caught on Camera, wondered if it's possible that the camera was able to pick up what the naked eye couldn’t, as Loriann is adamant that she saw nothing unusual on the day she recorded her video. Certainly she would have noticed two 15-foot entities strolling across a field.
The producers of Paranormal Caught on Cape (which featured the footage on an episode in October 2021) seemed to want to label the creatures as a “Slenderman”, a fictional internet creation, hinting that Loriann may have accidentally recorded a Tulpa which had been willed into existence by people's thoughts. In some cultures, people believe that things can be manifested into reality by thoughts alone. Whether or not this is a Slenderman or a Tulpa is definitely up for debate. What isn't, however, is that Loriann Butler definitely recorded two very strange, very tall somethings, possibly stick people, one night in July 2014. Loriann has not seen or recorded the creatures since but sometimes worries that they might come back.
Transcribed source: Paranormal Caught on Tape, Season 4, Episode 18, “West Virginia Slenderman and More” Air date: October 7, 2021.
NOTE: I'm not sure what was captured on video, but it may have been a manifestation usually not seen by the naked eye, possibly an 'elemental' being. The screen capture does not do it justice. I suggest you go to the television episode, watch it, and form you own opinion. Very interesting nonetheless. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
JASON HEWLETT - 'THE PARANORMAL NETWORK' - INVESTIGATOR, CREATOR, & AUTHOR - Lon Strickler (Host)
Jason Hewlett is a journalist, broadcaster, and podcaster with a degree in filmmaking and film studies. A lifelong interest in the paranormal led him to join Vancouver Paranormal Society in 2017, where he was a lead investigator and society director until 2020, when he and colleague Peter Renn launched the Canadian Paranormal Foundation. He is the writer, director and co-creator of the award-winning paranormal reality series 'We Want to Believe,' and narrator for 'The UFO Show,' both of which are on 'The Paranormal Network.' In 2020, Jason and Peter Renn co-authored the bestselling book 'I Want to Believe: One Man’s Journey into the Paranormal,' which highlights Peter’s career as a paranormal investigator, and in 2021 the follow-up book 'I Want to Believe: An Investigators' Archive.' A third book, 'Dying Light: An Investigation Into Near Death Experiences,' came out in June of this year.
Join us on Friday, August 5th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
SU WALKER - PSYCHIC, MEDICAL INTUITIVE, P'NTI / SASQUATCH CONTACTEE & ARTIST - Lon Strickler (Host)
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon