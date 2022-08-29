Strange & Creepy 'MIB' Experiencer Encounters

Several different strange and creepy MIB accounts were recalled by eyewitnesses. Have you ever had a similar experience? If so, please feel free to forward it to me.
The following accounts were recently forwarded to me:
"My grandpa was given a tape from a trusted colleague. On the tape, there was allegedly documented evidence of a UFO. Now I can't attest to the quality, or prove any legitimacy of this. The tape isn't the strange part though.
When my grandpa acquired this tape, it was handed off to him when he was overseas in Europe on business. He watched the tape but wasn't 100% convinced, other than the content was defiantly strange and out of place for the era (circa the 1970s). He placed the tape in the safe of the hotel he was staying at and went on about his day. When he returned, he found the safe wide open and the tape gone. Nothing else in the hotel room was touched and nothing else was reported stolen.
Could MIB have been hotel staff?
My grandfather has lived an extraordinary life, but everything he has done he has backed up with proof that he actually did it. He has never told me a story where he didn't immediately pull out some kind of scrapbook or photos or magazine or receipt afterward to prove its legitimacy, except this one story." EL
-----
"When my older brother was around 8 years old (early 60's) he was sitting by the curb near the street next to a steel manhole cover. Children often played on that corner.
He said two men in dark suits (in the middle of super hot summer) walked up to him and just stood there. Both had dark sunglasses on, hats, and a tie. All dark colors.
When my brother looked up he could see beneath the one man's sunglasses and he said there was no eye there only skin. He said at the time he didn't know what to make of it.
My brother was not an imaginative child with fake friends and all of that. If he said he saw something he damn well saw it.
The men eventually walked away never having said anything to him.
Wonder if anyone else had such experiences." RT
-----
"My uncle was a proud UFO researcher. he looked into many cases before seeing a UFO himself as he was working in Scotland. After spotting this UFO, a couple of days went by, and we had no contact with my uncle. Then all of a sudden he rang us to say he was all well and safe from his journey home.
4 days ago, we asked him why he did not reply to our texts or calls earlier and he just replied I was out on some business terms. We thought nothing of it at the time but a few years later (12 years) he was diagnosed with a terminal illness. In his last few days, he spoke for the first time about these Men in Black. He said there were 2 of them watching him and following him so he decided to actually see if they were after him by driving from Scotland to London and staying in a hotel for the night.
Before he knew it the Men in Black were in the car park of his hotel, staring at him with an unusual look. They stared through him he said, with no blinking only face movement. He ran to the door and outside to see what they wanted but as he got there the car park was empty. No one is to be seen. He said that later in the week, he was receiving calls saying for him to stop his research and to not tell a single person about his encounter. So he did, until the final parts of his life.
I believe in these men/beings. My uncle also said to watch who I trust as these men are everywhere and they seem like they know everything and every situation. Just thought I'd share. I believe they are extraterrestrials from an unknown planet who are mentally powerful. I also think we will be informed of the fact that aliens or extraterrestrials are real!" LP
-----
"Creepiest thing that ever happen to us that ever come close to "MIB" was when my husband and I were at my grandmother's talking about the government. We were watching Jesse Ventura on TV. Anyway, we were talking and the door was open with only the screen door shut. It was a full moon at the time so that's how my husband saw them. They were wearing full three-piece suits, one was in black and the other a dark brown, riding bikes without helmets. My husband stopped them saying you can't come down this road, it's a dead end. The road even had a "dead end" sign. All they say was OK and ride down the short road and came back and didn't stop the second time. We decided not to talk about that show or the government again. It was unusual and creepy." WW
-----
