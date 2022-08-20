Reader Reports: Fiery UFO, Golum-Like Creatures, & Thunderbird Seen Before Fierce Storm

3 separate reports from readers detailing personal experiences that they had. The phenomena include a fiery UFO, Golum-like creatures, and a fierce storm following a Thunderbird sighting.
"My wife absolutely did not believe in UFOs until one night in Santa Ynez, California, on the top floor of the Chumash casino parking structure we both saw something amazing. It was about 10 PM on August 23rd, 2019 when we saw a gigantic fireball dropping in from space as we parked our car at the casino. I was scared because the size of the fireball was massive. It had to be stadium-sized.
As it descended it was on fire and then suddenly it just stopped in the sky. The fire went out and then just a bright light was present. After a few seconds, 4 small lights shot off from both sides of the main light and did loops as they fell and disappeared. Then a bigger light shot off beside the main object and just sat there for a few more seconds. Suddenly the main object shot off away from us at incredible speed and disappeared. Then the smaller object did the same thing in the opposite direction.
It was the most amazing event I've ever seen in my 50 years. My wife is now a believer and will never forget what I saw that night. I'm positive that the Chumash casino has it on video with all the cameras they have." SH
"Hello. Me and my entire family, consisting of me, my wife, and 6 kids have witnessed 4-foot "Golem-like" creatures in Southern Indiana on several occasions. We have been chased by one of these creatures and have actually witnessed one come out of a track of woods and grab a deer, dragging it into the woods by a graveyard.
They are pale white in color. They sometimes walk on all 4s but will also stand up bipedal. The first time we saw them there were 5 or 6 together and they knew we were there because they would stand up and watch us running back and forth. I am also a paranormal investigator and Bigfoot hunter and I have several photos and a cast of a print from a track of woods across the street from my house that is known to be haunted by the spirits of Indians.
Sometimes at night we hear Indian drums there and hear other very strange things. Supposedly, there was a brutal murder of a child in there and there are 3 trees where the murder supposedly took place. It's amazing that amazingly, these types of things are going on around here and not more people know about this I guess it's because I and my family actively go out seeking this stuff." DH
"As a kid, I grew up in a small town in Wisconsin called Cambridge. I want to say I was 10 or 11 and this happened in 2009. I was outside, picking strawberries with my neighbor. He had gone in the house, and I was out by our garden. I saw the biggest blackbird in the sky, and by this time I'm pretty sure I saw that MonsterQuest show on Animal Planet or Discovery Channel about urban legends like Mothman or the swamp creature. I'm pretty sure there was one on Thunderbirds and that's what I immediately thought of.
I swear to you, within 10 minutes was the strongest freak storm that ever happened here, with the strongest wind I've ever felt to the point a tree split in our yard. I ran inside, but I remember having trouble. My parents vouch for how strong, sudden, and quick this phenomenon happened and I remember I was scared. That's all I can remember, but it's always bothered me." MV
