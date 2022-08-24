Pterosaur Sighting, Followed by UFO Encounter & Missing Time

A woman and her ex-husband are fishing late at night when they hear a loud screech and flapping wings. They make out the figure of a pterosaur-shaped creature but then experience a UFO and lost time.
I recently came across the following account:
"About 9 years ago, I was fishing in a boat with my ex in central Iowa. It was a quiet night and things were very still. This was during a 4-year span of sobriety, so we can rule drugs or alcohol out immediately. Anyway, it's early in the morning. I didn't have a cellphone then and in the chaos, I forget to ask him. But if I had to guess I'd say around 3 AM or so.
The air around us suddenly chilled and I got goosebumps on my arm. We hear this wicked screech like how I imagine a pterodactyl would sound and flapping wings. Out of nowhere this "thing" (I have no idea how to describe it. It had wings and looked very prehistoric, but wasn't really a bird). My ex saw it before I did and when he stopped talking I noted his silence and followed his gaze and found it. It was well over 10 feet long. I'm not a small girl by any means, I easily weigh enough for two people but I had the sense it would be able to carry me off effortlessly. I couldn't even scream. It was a crippling fear. I had knowledge of things I shouldn't. Like I know it wanted to attack me because I wasn't alone but absolutely no reason to feel that way. We packed up and left.
Somehow, on the two-hour drive to my house, I check the clock and it's 10 AM. Now, I don't remember the exact time we saw the creature but it was absolutely pitch black. That time of year in the Midwest the sun rises around 6 AM. So even if it was 5 AM or something, it wouldn't be 10 AM after the better part of a two-hour drive. I mentioned this to my ex and he agreed it was weird. I'm hyper-aware at this point and I begin noticing cars pulling off the road. They are looking at the sky so I look too and what I can only describe as an almost cliché-looking UFO was overhead keeping pace with the car. I say this because a static object would have gotten smaller but for at least 15 miles this thing kept pace with us, stopping when we did at intersections and then resuming.
I submit this to you because I don't feel a possible Thunderbird or dinosaur sighting is paranormal. Likewise, a UFO story doesn't belong with those either. These two events coupled with missing time is what lead me to report this." T
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the account.
Featured in this edition:
A teen girl observes, what she first believes is, a human baby crawling across the street in front of her. She soon realizes that this may be something else and quite disturbing. It dragged itself out into a suburban street, then suddenly snapped its head around and, with its weird empty eyes, stared at the witness with a maniacal grin.
Join us on Wednesday, August 24th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
W.T. WATSON - RESEARCHER & AUTHOR - 'CANADIAN MONSTERS & MYSTERIES' - Lon Strickler (Host)
W.T. Watson is a coffee addict and writer of both fiction and non-fiction. He infuses his work with his expertise in cryptozoology, monster lore, magic, Forteana, and the paranormal. He brings a unique shamanic and magical perspective to all of his work after over 30 years of exploration of these topics. When he is not writing or reading about monsters, he can be found outdoors allowing his dogs to take him for a walk around his neighbourhood in Kitchener, Ontario. He lives with his spouse, Stacey, in a townhome that would be jammed with books if it weren’t for e-readers.
Travis recently published a book with Beyond the Fray Publishing entitled “Canadian Monsters & Mysteries.”
Join us on Friday, August 26th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon