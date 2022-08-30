Possible Mimicking Bigfoot Unsettles Family in Remote Minnesota

A family, with a disabled son, rents a cabin along a remote lake in St. Louis County, Minnesota. A possible Bigfoot begins mimicking the sounds made by the son. Very interesting account.
The following account was recently referred to me:
"We had traveled up near the Canadian border in St. Louis County, Minnesota a few summers ago. We rented a cabin off the grid in the middle of nowhere. Our son is severely disabled and while he’s nonverbal he definitely isn’t quiet. He makes very loud sounds. Guttural shrieks and whoops. This particular spot takes about an hour off-road to get to. It’s near logging roads but there are no people. Very rugged roads. The cabin is on 320 acres of lake and surrounded by well over 40 acres of forest. It’s just us there. Plenty more acres but that is just the acreage around the cabin.
That night my son was standing on the deck. It’s on the second level of the cabin. He was jumping and bashing and howling. The pounding of his jumping on the deck was reverberating throughout the forest. This was something we would usually worry about but not here. It felt great not to have to worry. This is the very reason we are here. No one to judge us or get upset by our sounds.
Off to the west, we began hearing something. It sounded as if it was mimicking my son. Just didn’t feel real at first. It was a “no way this is happening moment.” It mimicked him unbelievably well. It was loud and sounded as though it had the lung capacity of 20 men. It was definitely an animal. It didn’t sound angry at all or menacing. It was just a strong mimicking sound. I don’t really know how to explain it.
We went inside and did our best to ignore it. I felt the entire rest of the trip as if we were being watched. I couldn’t shake that feeling. It was the most uncomfortable I’ve ever felt in my life. I cannot explain it. Just thinking about it now makes me uncomfortable. There were other very odd things that occurred that week but I don’t really feel comfortable sharing. Almost supernatural. I know that sounds silly. Smoke alarms going off at night, etc. Just weird things.
We ended up going back the next summer as we didn’t let on to our other son who was asleep at the time that anything had occurred. We have had no incidents like that again. No feeling of being watched and nothing uncomfortable but that incident, that week, will always stay with me." N
